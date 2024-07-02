Customer Reviews Across SaaS Backup, File Recovery, DRaaS, Cloud Migration and Database Backup Praise Ease of Use, Setup, Ease of Doing Business With, and Most Likely To Recommend

Boston, Massachusetts, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HYCU, Inc., a leader in data protection as a service and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced HYCU was acknowledged as a leader by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, in five reports including Grid® Report for SaaS Backup | Summer 2024, Grid® Report for File Recovery | Summer 2024, Grid® Report for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) | Summer 2024, Grid® Report for Server Backup | Summer 2024, and Grid® Report for Database Backup | Summer 2024, and highlighted across more than sixty other reports including backup, migration, recovery, and data protection.

This recognition is based on the responses of real uses for each of the Grid and Index Reports related questions featured in the G2 review form.

“We pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled customer service and satisfaction,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO at HYCU, Inc. “With a consistent NPS Score of more than 90 over the past four years, to be recognized by G2 and our customers in so many reports and categories is an outstanding achievement. This is a direct result of what our engineers have built over time and how our customer success and support teams work with each and every customer to ensure we meet the most complex data protection challenges across on-premises, multicloud and SaaS. Thank you to G2 and our customers and partners who continue to reward us with high praise.”

The Grid and Index Reports are based on ratings by business professionals. HYCU received 10 or more reviews and five responses for each of the relationship-related questions to qualify for inclusion in the Results Index.

“While there are over 150,000 different software products and services featured on G2, only the highest ranked are recognized each quarter according to their category, company size, geography, and report type,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “These reports serve as valuable, tailored lists for buyers conducting research in their purchasing journey. We extend our congratulations to those vendors who have achieved a coveted spot in a G2 report, driven by insights from real customer feedback.”

HYCU provides backup and recovery for the broadest number of IaaS, DBaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services in the industry. With HYCU R-Cloud, the world’s first low-code development platform for data protection that enables SaaS companies and service providers to deliver application-native backup and recovery efficiently and rapidly, HYCU delivers consistent, unified, enterprise backup and recovery for thousands of global customers and partners. HYCU R-Cloud has been recognized for setting the bar for SaaS data backup and protection for its ease of use of integration for both end users and SaaS providers. HYCU R-Graph, a component of HYCU R-Cloud, is the first visualization tool designed to help visualize a company’s entire data estate including on-premises, cloud and SaaS data. With an industry leading 91 NPS Score, HYCU customer success and support continues to lead the way in helping customers and partners exceed their core business objectives for enterprise-class data protection.

“All of us at HYCU are excited by what our customers and partners continue to tell us but also share across G2,” said Angela Heindl-Schober, SVP, Global Marketing. “We are the data protection provider of choice for companies that need consistent and unified backup and recovery across on-premises, multicloud, and SaaS application IT environments. This is another milestone for HYCU, and reinforces the company’s vision and execution are making a significant difference.”

Highlights of HYCU Customer Reviews on G2

“Installing and upgrading is very easy. Backups are executed reliably and HYCU does not need a Windows to run on. The support is excellent, cases are solved usually within a few hours. It works like a charm with Nutanix AHV and VMware vSpere, backup of MSSQL database is also easy. I check backups weekly and it takes only a few minutes even though we have four HYCU systems.” Cristian Seres

“HYCU helps not only to reach RPO and RTO targets on backup but, more importantly, also for recovery. The SLA based ‘set and forget’ features, the full integration with WORM capable storage and the plethora of online and on prem backup targets to choose from are great. Also, the online backup suite is great, easy to setup and never lets you down. Support (for running environment as well as while designing and setting up) is one of the best I know, just like the channel support for us (as reseller/integrator).” Martijn Stuart

“HYCU has great customer service with a knowledgeable staff. The software is easy to use and configure. I like how it integrates into Google and M365.” John French

“Easy to use. Backups are simple and restores too.” Joseph Kaplovitz

“Stable and fast back-ups. Good technical support. Technical person that together with you are looking for solution for your problem. Implementation was easy and fast the office backup was really easy. Restoring backup is fast and easy.” Olaf van Heeswijk

“The implementation was super easy, pricing was a no-brainer compared to others on the market, and the support has been unbelievable. We initially only wanted to back up virtual machines with HYCU but after working with Broderick G and Chris Rivera we decided to also backup our M365 with them as well. The product is simple and straightforward, has minimal to no impact on our environment, and backs up directly to an off-site cloud. When I did need some help Broderick my sales rep got ahold of me early that morning and ensured that he and Chris Rivera stayed in contact until the problem was resolved. It was one of the best support responses I have ever seen a company provide.” Sean Merrell

“The platform is incredibly easy to use and adds true business value.” Adam Jackson

“Great partner for SaaS backup solution, knowledgeable sales and technical staff that is easy to work with.” Paul Barry

“HYCU provides a great variety of solutions that are very intuitive and easy to deploy, adopt and integrate. SaaS based backup solutions are extremely simple to use and implement across Google Workspaces, Atlassian and many other platforms. The backup tooling allows customers to backup on-premises solutions across various platforms from VMware to Nutanix and on any cloud, especially Google Cloud Platform. SADA frequently recommends HYCU to our clients!” Fabien Duarte

“The deep integration of HYCU with Nutanix streamlines recovery processes, ensuring speed and simplicity; without this synergy, you face a convoluted recovery that can significantly extend system downtime.” Ashraf Jamal Abudheir