HYCU Hits CRN Storage 100 List for 2023 Annual list from CRN editos represents the industry leaders of storage technology that can be used for on-premises or cloud deployments. This is HYCU’s fourth consecutive year making the list.

Boston, Massachusetts, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU to its annual Storage 100 list in the Data Protection/Management/Resilience category. The Storage 100 recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative, channel-friendly products and services. HYCU was also profiled today as one of The 40 Coolest Data Protection/Management/Resilience Vendors of the CRN Storage 100.

The Storage 100 list is a valuable resource for solution providers looking for vendors that can support them in a complex storage market with industry-leading portfolios in areas such as data protection, management and resilience; software-defined storage, and storage components. This year’s list represents the industry leaders of storage technology that can be used for on-premises or cloud deployments.

HYCU works with more than 400 global partners across resell, distribution and service provider channels to eliminate data protection challenges for on-premises, multicloud and SaaS platforms. The Global PACE Partner Program, recently recognized by CRN as a 5-Star Partner Program for the third year running, helps HYCU deliver innovation and services to meet both partner and partners’ customer demands. The company recently introduced the world’s first low code development platform R-Cloud for data protection, backup and recovery. At a time where ransomware attacks continue to rise and more than half of successful attacks come through SaaS applications, R-Cloud will help partners ensure whatever SaaS application is in use will be protected.

“The innovation and solutions we continue to deliver to our partners to keep their data and their customers’ data protected and easy to recover is what drives all of us at HYCU,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “At a time when companies continue to look to do more with less and drive inefficiencies from their IT investments, it is this latest recognition that reinforces what HYCU is doing is working. Thank you to the editors and team at CRN for this latest acknowledgement. 2023 continues to be rewarding in many ways for the tireless work and grit of so many of our team and our partners.”

“CRN’s 2023 Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing modern solutions to customers and solution providers that are built for the future,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2023.”

The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100.

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry-leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

