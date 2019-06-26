Breaking News
HydraFacial MD® Now Available with Dr. Samuel Hahn

MD Center for Facial Plastic Surgery now provides HydraFacial® treatments for men and women in Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maryland Center for Facial Plastic Surgery now proudly offers the revolutionary HydraFacial MD® treatment. This revitalizing treatment gently cleanses, exfoliates, peels, extracts, hydrates, and protects the skin in a single treatment. Led by facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Samuel Hahn, Maryland Center for Facial Plastic surgery is one of the few offices in the Baltimore area to offer HydraFacial MD® treatments for men and women.

A HydraFacial MD® treatment is performed in four simple steps that can be done in as little as 30-minutes with immediate radiant results. The treatment starts with cleansing and exfoliation of the skin. The second phase involves a gentle peel to help remove debris and impurities which are then vacuum extracted from the pores. The skin is then is infused with peptides and antioxidants maximizing radiance and glow. Treatments can be customized and upgraded to include medical grade boosters to target more specific concerns. Specialized eye and lip treatments are also available!

Dr. Hahn and his Aesthetics Director, Annette Luskin, are extremely excited to offer HydraFacial MD® treatments to new and existing patients. “The HydraFacial MD® is a revolutionary treatment in skincare, and it’s great for all skin types including sensitive and acneic skin,” Dr. Hahn says. “Many patients are amazed at the difference in their skin after just one treatment.”

Maryland Center for Facial Plastic Surgery offers several HydraFacial MD® treatment packages for patients. The HydraFacial® Gold is a 30-minute treatment that includes the signature HydraFacial® cleansing, exfoliation, gentle peel, and extraction followed by saturation of the skin with healing peptides. The Deluxe HydraFacial® package is a 50-minute treatment that, in addition to the HydraFacial® Gold treatment, adds powerful antioxidant booster serum and red or blue light therapy. The Red Carpet package is a 60-70 minute treatment that includes lymphatic drainage and either an eye or lip treatment in addition to all listed above in the Deluxe HydraFacial®.

Please contact Annette Luskin to learn more or to book your HydraFacial MD® treatment today.

About Maryland Center for Facial Plastic Surgery in Baltimore, MD

Maryland Center for Facial Plastic Surgery is Baltimore’s premier plastic surgery center welcoming patients from Baltimore, Towson, Columbia, Hunt Valley, and the surrounding communities. Led by board-certified surgeon Samuel Hahn, M.D., we provided cutting-edge reconstructive and cosmetic surgical procedures and medspa treatments in a state-of-the-art facility. We pride ourselves on building close relationships with each of our patients and believe it helps us serve them better. We look forward to welcoming you to our practice.

