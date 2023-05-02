Hydrant Dispensers Market Analysis by Mass Flow Rate (

Rockville, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of hydrant dispensers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global hydrant dispensers market size is set to reach a valuation of US$ 172.1 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023–2033.

Countries across the globe are experiencing a surge in domestic as well as international passenger traffic and the number of aircraft movements per year in the aviation industry. Many airports are near their capacity which is causing service gaps.

According to ICAO, the World of air transport annual report 2021, the total number of passengers carried through scheduled service stood at 2.3 billion in 2021. This was 28.1 percent higher than the previous year. Likewise, according to International Air Transport Association, global airport infrastructure spending is estimated to account for US$ 1.2–1.5 trillion by 2030.

This surge in passengers is pushing for a major increase in service and operational efficiency. To onboard this increasing number of passengers and to maintain mounting aircraft movements, commercial airlines across the globe are increasing their flight fleets. This increase in numbers is likely to create the hydrant dispensers demand.

This increasing demand is poised to drive the hydrant dispensers market. Additionally, due to the fluctuating fuel prices and growing awareness regarding the use of sustainable alternatives electrically powered hydrant dispensers has become talk of the town and an investment space for the market titans to penetrate the market and curb the demand pool.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· The global hydrant dispensers market is projected to grow at 5.3% CAGR and reach US$ 249.9 million by 2033

· Under end-use industry, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market with 86.7% market share in 2023

· East Asia is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

· Europe is likely to represent 21.7% market share of global hydrant dispensers value in 2033

· India hydrant dispensers market is estimated to grow at 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period from 2023–2033

· 450 GPM – 850 GPM engines are expected to accumulate 37.4% market share of global hydrant dispensers value in 2023

Competitive Landscape

Prominent hydrant dispenser manufacturers are

BETA Fueling Systems

Garsite Progress LLC

Globe Hi-Fabs LLP

Holmwood Group

ITURRI Group

KAR-KUNZ REFUELING

LIQUIP VICTORIA

ROHR Spezialfahrzeuge GmbH

Key market players are focusing on manufacturing hydrant dispensers for narrow-body aircraft. In addition, targeted acquisitions and strategic partnerships with airlines are contributing to the growth of manufacturers. Less polluting units are what key players are aiming to manufacture in order to grab a greater chunk of the market share.

For instance, in March 2022, Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services (BAFS) collaborated with the ITTURI group to meet its net zero emission goal. With this collaboration, ITTURI’s research and development team along with BAFS’ team will work on improving power supplies, and smart solutions for hydrogen-powered vehicles and electric refueling machines.

Market Development

Market players should focus on research & development for efficient flow, low emission propulsion types to provide a pool of products based on different GPM outputs. Manufacturers can also establish long-term agreements with the state’s military and commercial airliners to mobilize their resources thereby ensuring financial stability in the market.

Market-specific joint ventures for the big players could reinforce the position in the hydrant dispensers market with ample amount of opportunities in North America, South Asia, and East Asia

Segmentation of Hydrant Dispensers Industry Research

By Mass Flow Rate : Less than 450 GPM 450 GPM – 850 GPM 850 GPM – 1050 GPM

By Configuration : Towable Self-Propelled

By Propulsion : IC engine powered Electric powered

By End-Use Industry : Commercial Helicopters Airplanes Military Helicopters Airplanes

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



What differences can the Hydrant Dispensers market report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the Hydrant Dispensers market and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the Hydrant Dispensers market

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key Hydrant Dispensers markets

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

