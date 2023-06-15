Hydraulic Fracturing Market Growth Boost by Rising Concern for Depletion of Natural Resources, and Rise in Global Demands

According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), " Hydraulic Fracturing Market Research Report Information by Technology, Region, Well Type, and Application – Forecast Till 2032", the Hydraulic Fracturing market is predicted to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe from 2023 to 2032 at a healthy CAGR of around 14.20%. The reports even share predictions regarding the market's growing revenue share, which is likely to attain a market of USD 37.33 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the study documents, the market was worth around USD 11.3 Billion in 2022.

Hydraulic Fracturing Market Overview:

The primary aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the rise in energy demand across the globe.

Competitive Analysis

The catalog of the top leaders across the global Market for Hydraulic Fracturing includes players such as:

Baker Hughes GE (U.S.)

FracChem LLC. (U.S.)

Schlumberger (U.S.)

TechnipFMC (U.K.)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (U.S.)

S. Silica Holdings (U.S.)

Patterson-UTI Energy (U.S.)

Halliburton (U.S.)

Franklin Well Service LLC (U.S.)

Nuverra (U.S.)

U.S. Well Services (U.S.)

FTS International (U.S.)

EOG Resources (U.S.)

Among others.

Hydraulic Fracturing Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Hydraulic Fracturing industry has advanced enormously in recent years. The primary aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the rise in energy demand across the globe. Furthermore, the increase in shale gas production is also considered to be a vital aspect supporting the market’s development. Moreover, factors such as the reducing cost of production, technological changes, increase in demand for natural gas & oil, and increased regulatory scrutiny & opposition from environmental & community groups are also projected to impact the market’s development over the coming years positively.

Market Restraints

However, some aspects may limit the market’s performance. The main aspect limiting the market’s development is the high costs linked.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 37.33 billion CAGR during 2023-2032 14.20% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Well Type, Application, and Region Key Market Opportunities New product launches and research and development. Key Market Dynamics Rising concern for depletion of natural resources.



Hydraulic Fracturing Market COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard of COVID-19 has impacted most industry operations in the last few years. The health emergency affected the industry operations and tremendously impacted public health in nearly 225 nations. The Hydraulic Fracturing industry was no exception to this. The supply chain disruptions and partial or complete lockdowns around various regions worldwide led to several disruptions in market operations. However, with the rapid recovery of the global economy, the market is predicted to showcase substantial development over the review era. The numerous measures taken by the Government to combat the adversities and impact of the pandemic on the Hydraulic Fracturing market will help it to expand.

Hydraulic Fracturing Market Segment Analysis

Among all the technologies, the plug and perforation segment is anticipated to secure the leading position across the global market for hydraulic fracturing over the assessment era. The main parameter supporting the development of the segment is the advantage of having many individually fractured stages in the wellbore.

Among all the application areas, the shale gas category is anticipated to secure the leading position across the global market for hydraulic fracturing over the assessment era. The main parameter supporting the development of the segment is the rising production of natural gas as a better alternative to coal and oil. Shale gas production has already altered the energy landscape in different regions.

Among all the well types, the horizontal category is anticipated to secure the leading position across the global market for hydraulic fracturing over the assessment era. The main parameter supporting the development of the segment is the escalating demand for unconventional oil and gas reserves. The market for horizontal wells is also anticipated to profit from advancements in various technology, such as multi-stage fracturing, allowing more efficient oil and gas extraction from these formations.



Hydraulic Fracturing Market Regional Analysis

The research documents by MRFR indicate that the North American region is anticipated to hold the leading position across the global Hydraulic Fracturing industry over the coming years. The region has Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. as the leading development contributors. Further, the U.S. Hydraulic Fracturing Market held the largest market share, and Canada was the fastest-growing North American Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the abundant shale gas reserves. Furthermore, the rising number of established health clubs and fitness facilities is also considered one of the crucial parameters supporting the development of the regional market in the last few years.

The European Region is anticipated to secure the second position across the global Hydraulic Fracturing market over the coming years. The region has France, Germany, and the U.K. as the leading development contributors. Further, the German Hydraulic Fracturing Market held the largest market share, and the U.K. was the fastest-growing Market in Europe. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the existence of several different reserves of shale gas across the region.



The Asia-pacific Region carried a substantial position across the global Hydraulic Fracturing industry in 2021. India, China, and Indonesia are the leading development contributors in the region. Further, the China Hydraulic Fracturing Market held the largest market share, and India was the fastest-growing market in the Asia-pacific Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is rising oil and gas production across the region. Furthermore, the rise in natural gas production in the country’s energy mix in the region is also considered to be one of the crucial parameters supporting the development of the regional market in the last few years.

