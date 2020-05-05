Hydraulic Truck Cranes and Crawler Cranes for Sale on AllSurplus.com Marketplace

BETHESDA, Md., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AllSurplus , the newest marketplace from Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), is pleased to highlight it currently has eight large cranes for sale from its heavy equipment commercial sellers. Interested buyers can bid on the cranes through early July or select the Buy Now price for immediate purchase.

AllSurplus currently features over 8,000 assets for sale and leverages Liquidity Services’ 20 years of experience selling over $1.5 billion of heavy equipment assets.

“We are in a unique economic environment that makes it a good time to invest in future projects as businesses can leverage low interest rates combined with government stimulus packages,” said Michael Smith, senior director of heavy equipment sales for Liquidity Services. “Our online platform makes it easy and secure for buyers to find and bid on a wide range of value-priced heavy equipment, such as these cranes, and now we have the Buy Now option which enables buyers to secure an asset immediately with set pricing.”

Featured Assets Include:

2014 Link-Belt HTC-3140 140 Ton Hydraulic Truck Crane located in Englewood, CO

located in Englewood, CO 2012 Terex AC140 170 Ton Hydraulic Truck Crane located in Lubbuck, TX

located in Lubbuck, TX 2013 Link-Belt 86100 100 Ton Hydraulic Truck Crane located in Sweetwater, TX

located in Sweetwater, TX 2014 Link-Belt HTC-8660 60 Ton Hydraulic Truck Crane located in Sweetwater, TX

located in Sweetwater, TX 2008 Tadano ATF110G-5 130 Ton Hydraulic Truck Crane located in Sweetwater, TX

located in Sweetwater, TX 2008 Tadano ATF90G 110 Ton Hydraulic Truck Crane located in Capitol Heights, MD

located in Capitol Heights, MD 2013 Zoomlion QUY260 Crawler Crane located in Dayton, TX

located in Dayton, TX 2014 Zoomlion QUY260 Crawler Crane located in Horseheads, NY

AllSurplus currently has approximately 60 cranes and crane accessories available for sale in its growing heavy equipment category. Interested buyers can view all heavy equipment actions through the www.AllSurplus.com marketplace by selecting Construction, Mining and Farming from the Shop By Category list and the Equipment, Heavy subcategory.

AllSurplus is Liquidity Services’ newest online marketplace for business surplus, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell heavy equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by the one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services, which has supported over 14,000 sellers and 3.6 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com .

