VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: NURS )( OTCQB: HYDTF )( FSE: SO6 ), a fast-growing mobile clinical network and medical platform which enables flexible at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, is pleased to announce that it received a Companies-to-Watch award as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the award recognizes emerging companies based on their revenue growth percentage.

Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight commented, “We are thrilled to receive a Companies-to-Watch award for 2023, from the esteemed Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program. This award not only highlights the Company’s significant organic revenue growth of 250% YoY, but also validates our business operations and key differentiators we have in the market. We are building the largest mobile clinical network across the United States, and are one of the only proprietary, full-integrated platforms that allows nurses to legally provide at home services in over 650 cities across 50 states. We would like to thank Deloitte for their consideration and support of Hydreight and what we are building. This has been an incredible year of growth for Hydreight, and we look forward to continuing that trajectory in 2024 and beyond.”

The Companies-to-watch category is a ranking of Canadian technology companies with the potential to be future Technology Fast 50™ candidates by their revenue growth percentage over their last three years of operation. The winners of this year’s companies to watch category must have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2020 and $2.5 million in 2022.

“Congratulations to this year’s Companies-to-Watch winners,” commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “These companies have demonstrated promising growth trajectories and an exemplary ability to seize opportunities even in the face of a challenging economic context. This sets them apart as members of an emerging cohort of tech leaders in Canada. We look forward to keeping an eye on their progress in the months and years to come.”

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit

www.fast50.ca.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network that provides services in over 650 cities and growing.

