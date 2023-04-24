ATLANTA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hydrexia and Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS, “Chart”) have expanded the existing cooperation agreement with Howden to include Chart’s hydrogen solution offerings focused on streamlining mobility applications, specifically hydrogen refueling stations. Under the expanded agreement, Chart, Howden and Hydrexia will combine their expertise to deliver complete refueling stations solutions with a modularization concept bringing cost and lead-time efficiencies for their customers in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

Chart, including Howden, has solutions including leading compression technologies, storage and transport equipment, liquefaction technology and end-use capabilities across the value chain for both gaseous and liquid hydrogen handling. This full solution offering combines over 160 years of hydrogen experience and is supported by a global network of product experts, regional presence and service capabilities in Australia and Southeast Asia which will provide on the ground support to Hydrexia.

Hydrexia is the international business of China’s Hyfun (Hydrexia China), which have collectively delivered 58 HRS projects in China and South-East Asia since 2016. The company offers standard station designs at 500, 1,000 and 2,000 kg per day with high-speed fueling at both 350 and 700 bar, and customized solutions at any scale. All stations and systems are designed and manufactured in-house using leading componentry and manufacturing techniques. Flagship projects include decarbonizing the Shanghai-Pudong freight corridor supplying 300 hydrogen fuel cell logistics trucks for DHL China; and also, the world’s largest hydrogen refueling station at 6,400 kg per day in Hebei, China.

Howden and Hyfun, Hydrexia’s parent company, have a history of successful collaboration, having already worked together to deliver nearly 40 refueling stations and Chart has numerous commercialized liquid hydrogen stations in the market. Additionally, Chart brings market leading expertise in gaining regional hydrogen certification for equipment. We look forward to bringing this broad-based hydrogen experience to other parts of Asia to further advance the hydrogen economy.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handing for the Nexus of Clean™ – clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 48 global manufacturing locations and 41 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com

About Hydrexia

Hydrexia spun out of the University of Queensland, Australia in 2004 with a novel metal-hydride hydrogen storage technology. The company secured scale-up venture capital investment support from Southern Cross Venture Partners, Uniseed and GBS Ventures; funding from Australian Renewable Energy Agency; and strategic capital from Air Liquide via their investment vehicle ALIAD. In 2021, Hydrexia merged with Hyfun (China) to develop our Hydrogen Refueling Station offering for international markets, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, UK & Europe, and North America. As a result of this merger, Hydrexia gained access to advanced and reliable technology to build compact, high performance HRS facilities and Metal Hydride hydrogen storage systems to enable our clients to deliver their zero-emissions strategies. To learn more, visit www.hydrexia.com

