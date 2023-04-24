Increase in market demand for renewable biofuel is anticipated to propel the hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] catalysts market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The report on the hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] catalysts market by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has various factors that make stakeholders aware of the existing global market scenario. As per the exhaustive research report by TMR, the global industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

The expanding concerns about the environment have led to the adoption of biofuels in various processes to reduce emissions. Hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] removes oxygen from the molecules with the help of hydrogen. This process is conducted under high pressure and temperature to convert biomass into bio-diesel, bio-oil, and bio-gasoline. HDO catalysts play a major role in the production of biomass and biofuel.

Hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] catalysts are available in various types, such as solid acid support, metal-based, conventional, bifunctional metal acid, and others. The biomass derived from the feedstock is mixed with the catalysts, and biofuels with higher energy density, lower oxygen content, improved stability, and other enhanced characteristics are created. These improved and productive biofuels have grabbed the attention of various end-use industries, which could eventually boost global business.

Global Hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] Catalysts Market: Growth Drivers

Growth in use of hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] catalysts can be attributed to surge in industrialization and rise in the number of biorefineries to produce biofuels. Furthermore, the influence of industrialization is increasing at a rapid pace in various countries, promoting considerable opportunities for global industry growth. The hazards caused by petrol, diesel, and gasoline emissions are harming the environmental balance greatly. Numerous countries are promoting biofuels as an alternative source of energy to these fuels. Hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] catalysts are an essential component in the production of biofuels. Thus, the growing demand for biofuels has augmented the hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] catalysts market growth.

Utilization of hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] catalysts in various end-user industries, such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas, would invite substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] catalysts provide a plethora of applications, such as complete deoxygenation and partial deoxygenation. Furthermore, the rise in inclination of consumers toward the use of renewable energy resources eventually propels the hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] catalysts business growth.

Stringent rules regarding emissions and government initiatives to support the green revolution have created immense opportunities for global business growth

Key Findings of Hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] Catalysts Market

The metal-based catalyst type segment is anticipated to offer lucrative market growth opportunities due to the advantages provided by metal-based catalysts, such as high deoxygenation capabilities, easy dispersion into nanoscale particles, and resistance to oxidation. All these functionalities of metal-based catalysts have contributed to enhancing catalytic activity. Thus, this segment is anticipated to grow rapidly.

The oil & gas end-use segment is expected to grow significantly due to the high demand for oil & gas across the globe. Furthermore, the norms regarding emissions have also led to the initiation of the production of biofuels through green and clean methods, which are likely to influence the segment growth positively. However, pharmaceutical and chemical industries are also witnessing steady growth due to the increasing adoption of renewable biofuels in the production process.

Hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] Catalysts Market: Regional Outlook

The hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] catalysts market in Europe is projected to expand considerably owing to the rise in demand for biofuels in countries such as Spain, Sweden, and Germany. Additionally, the existence of operating refineries and upcoming renewable projects has created significant growth opportunities for the market.

North America is also estimated to witness substantial growth due to the expanding investments in bio-oil projects in this region.

Asia Pacific is projected to register significant market growth due to the rise in demand for hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] catalysts in the production of renewable fuels in countries such as India and China.

Hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] Catalysts Market: Competitive Scenario

The hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] catalysts market comprises key players who contribute largely to the overall business growth. Research and development activities constitute a vital part of the hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] catalysts market growth. R&D helps increase the share of key players, eventually boosting market expansion. Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships help the players expand their influence. Technological advancements and novel product launches have led to innovations in the production process, which could ultimately bring immense growth opportunities for the global business.

Some key players in the hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] catalysts market are:

Topsoe

BASF SE

Johnson Matthey

Arkema Inc.

Umicore

Sud-Chemie

Criterion Catalysts & Technologies LP

Sinopec Catalyst Co., Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd.

Evonik Industries

Hydrodeoxygenation [HDO] Catalysts Market: Segmentation

Catalyst Type

Conventional Catalyst

Solid Acid Support

Metal-based Catalyst

Bifunctional Meta-acid Catalyst

Others

Application

Partial Deoxygenation

Complete Deoxygenation

End-use

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

