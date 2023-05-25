Hydrogen Generator Market Growth Boost by Increased Application Demands of Hydrogen In Oil & Gas, Refinery, and Chemical Industry

New York, US, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Hydrogen Generator Market Information by Product, Process, Capacity, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Hydrogen Generator Market could thrive at a rate of 7.97% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 2.81 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Hydrogen Generator Market Overview

Hydrogen is considered one of the most promising alternative energy sources to replace fossil fuels. Hydrogen generators are devices that use electricity to separate water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen gases. The hydrogen gas produced by the generator can then be used as fuel for a variety of applications, including fuel cell vehicles, power generation, and industrial processes.

The uses and applications of hydrogen generators are diverse, ranging from transportation to power generation. In the transportation sector, hydrogen generators can be used to power fuel-cell vehicles. In power generation, hydrogen can be used to produce electricity through fuel cells. Hydrogen generators are also used in various industrial processes, such as metal production and food processing.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Hydrogen Generator industry include

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

Epoch Energy Technology

LNI Swissgas

Hydrogenics-Corporation

Idroenergy

Linde

McPhy Energy

Proton OnSite

Praxair Inc

Among others.

March 2021

Air Liquide announced the launch of a new hydrogen production plant in Canada. The plant will use renewable energy to produce hydrogen, making it a sustainable source of hydrogen for various industries, including transportation and energy.

Hydrogen Generator Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One of the main market driving factors for the hydrogen generator market is the growing demand for clean and sustainable energy sources. As concerns about climate change and the environmental impact of fossil fuels increase, governments and industries are turning to hydrogen as a cleaner and more sustainable alternative. Another driving factor is the increasing use of hydrogen in transportation, particularly in fuel cell vehicles, as governments implement policies to reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector.

Another market driver is the increasing use of hydrogen in industrial processes. Hydrogen is a versatile fuel that can be used in a wide range of industrial processes, such as metal production, chemical manufacturing, and food processing. The use of hydrogen in these processes can reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 2.81 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 7.97% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Process, Capacity, Application, and Region Key Market Opportunities Increased application of hydrogen in oil & gas, refinery, and chemical industry Key Market Dynamics Historical and projected market size in terms of value Technological advancement Macro economical and governing



Market Restraints:

The hydrogen generator market faces several challenges, including the high cost of the technology. Hydrogen generators require significant investment in infrastructure and equipment, such as electrolysis units, compressors, and storage tanks, which can be expensive for smaller businesses and individuals. Moreover, the lack of standardization in hydrogen fuel cell technology has made it difficult for manufacturers to achieve economies of scale, which further adds to the cost of the technology.

Another major market restraint is the lack of a widespread hydrogen infrastructure. While hydrogen is abundant and can be produced using a variety of methods, it is not widely available, particularly for transportation applications. The lack of hydrogen refueling stations is a significant challenge for the adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles and other technologies, as it limits the range and availability of these products. Furthermore, the production and transportation of hydrogen can also be expensive and challenging, which further adds to the cost of the technology.

Hydrogen Generator Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought both opportunities and challenges to the hydrogen generator market. While the pandemic has disrupted global supply chains and delayed the construction of new hydrogen projects, it has also accelerated the adoption of hydrogen-based technologies in certain sectors. For instance, the transportation industry has seen an increasing interest in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles as a clean and sustainable alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.



The Post-COVID-19 scenario is expected to see sustained growth in the hydrogen generator market. Governments around the world are adopting policies to support the development of a hydrogen economy and reduce carbon emissions. For example, the European Union has set a target of achieving a climate-neutral economy by 2050, and hydrogen is expected to play a significant role in achieving this target. Similarly, countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China have announced ambitious plans to scale up their hydrogen production and utilization in the coming years, which is expected to drive the growth of the hydrogen generator market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Segmentation

By Product

The Product in the market includes Center On-Site and Portable.

By Process

The Process in the market includes Steam Reformer, Electrolysis.

By Capacity

The Capacity in the market includes 100 Nm3/h, 100-2000 Nm3/h, gt;2000 Nm3/h.

By Application

The Application in the market includes Chemical Processing, Petroleum Recovery, Fuel Cells, and Refinery.



Hydrogen Generator Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for hydrogen generators, driven by the increasing demand for clean energy in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Europe is also a significant market, with the European Union implementing policies to support the development of a hydrogen economy. North America is expected to see significant growth in the hydrogen generator market, particularly in the transportation sector, as the U.S. and Canada invest in the development of hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

