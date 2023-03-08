NEW YORK, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York, NY – IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has released a new report on the global Hydrogen market. The report provides comprehensive market analysis, including its size, trends, and insights. The information is available for purchase on the IndexBox website, and trial access to market data is also available at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-hydrogen-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

According to the report, the global Hydrogen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The increasing demand for Hydrogen in various industries such as transportation, power generation, and chemical manufacturing primarily drives the growth. However, the market also faces significant challenges such as high costs associated with production and transportation, as well as the lack of developed infrastructure for Hydrogen storage and distribution.

The report also identifies the factors affecting the demand for Hydrogen, including government initiatives promoting the use of clean energy sources and the increasing focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The major consuming industries for Hydrogen are transportation , power generation , and chemical manufacturing. These industries are adopting Hydrogen-based technologies, such as fuel cells and Hydrogen combustion engines, to reduce their carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency.

The largest market for Hydrogen is Asia-Pacific , which is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region is home to some of the world’s largest Hydrogen manufacturers and has a well-developed infrastructure for Hydrogen production and distribution. The report also provides key statistics and identifies the top companies in the industry, which include Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Linde AG, Praxair Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Reliance Industries Ltd. Reliance, Shell Plc., Linde Plc., Sinopec, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Plug power.

According to Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, “The global Hydrogen market presents significant opportunities for investors and businesses alike. Our report provides valuable insights into the market, helping our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.”

