Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: ‎HG) (OTCQB: HGCPF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of high-‎quality graphene and other nanomaterials, is pleased to announce it will be presenting this week at the Technology Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET. CEO, Stuart Jara, will discuss the company’s patented graphene production technology along with upcoming catalysts, which will be followed by a Q&A session with investors.

The conference is complimentary to investors. To register, please click here: https://bit.ly/3MBg4Y9

DATE: April 13th, 2023

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/2s3mtpb3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange on December 2, 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

CONTACTS:

HydroGraph Investor Relations

Bob Wowk, CFO

bob.wowk@hydrograph.com

908.627.1315

HydroGraph Media Contact

Kristin Schaeffer

kristin@amfmediagroup.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com