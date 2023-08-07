Key hydrophobic coatings market players include BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, 3M, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Corning Incorporated, GVD Limited, NEI Corporation, and Coat-X SA.

New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global hydrophobic coatings market size is slated to expand at ~3% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 1.4 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 1 billion in the year 2022. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for consumer devices. Durable hydrophobic coatings can be applied to equipment metal surfaces to provide antifouling and easy-to-clean properties. By 2023, everyone should buy about one piece of consumer electronics. Additionally, demand for residential air conditioning in the US is expected to grow by 59% over the next 30 years.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4888

Additionally, by 2022, about 88%, of American homes will have air conditioning. Apart from that, increasing demand for automobiles is believed to drive the growth of hydrophobic coatings market. By 2023, the number of cars produced in the United States is expected to exceed 15 million, an increase of more than 1 million vehicles. Additionally, December new car retail sales are expected to rise 4% y-o-y to over 1 million as inventories continue to rise. Hydrophobic coatings such. Coatings such as ceramic coatings are used to give the car a seal or top coat to help preserve the paintwork. In addition, permanent hydrophobic coatings can reduce wettability and prevent water from freezing on aircraft aluminum bodies.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

The automotive segment to garner the highest growth

Market in North America to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Constructional Activities across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Hydrophobic coatings keep walls dry and protect the home from the elements. According to statistics from the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, 1,524,000 building permits were issued in February 2023. Of these, construction of 1,45,000 houses has started and 1,557,000 houses have been completed. A hydrophobic coating can protect a vehicle from UV rays, acid rain, snow and ice, dirt, grime, and grease. About 80 million vehicles were produced worldwide in 2021, an increase of 1% compared to 2020.

Hydrophobic coatings keep surgical instruments cleaner overall and over time when devices, surgical tools and equipment become clogged with fluid or debris. In addition, the hydrophilic coating is said to reduce friction when inserting the catheter, reducing the risk of urethral injury and preventing bacterial growth. Therefore, the increase in cases of surgical intervention is likely to increase the market growth. According to the World Health Organization, million people receive surgical treatment each year, and surgical treatment accounts for approximately 13% of total disability-adjusted life years worldwide. Hydrophobic coatings are used on biomedical plastics and other plastic products because the coating adheres well to the plastic surface. According to the United Nations Environment Program, plastic production has increased faster than any other material.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Regional Overview

The global hydrophobic coatings market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Expanding demand for living space to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The hydrophobic coatings market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth of the market is mainly due to the increasing demand for living space and the increase in construction activity. The total number of new residential construction projects in Japan is expected to reach around 870,000 units in 2021, up 7% from 2020. In addition, around 404,000 single-family homes in Japan began developing in 2022. India is also in a difficult situation. The need for housing and new buildings has been relatively high in recent years. In the Indian residential sector, around 328,000 residential units were commissioned in 2022.

On the other hand, market growth is expected in the region due to growing vehicle production. The Asia Pacific region has diverse climatic conditions, including monsoon seasons and high humidity levels. Hydrophobic coatings are highly sought after in this region to protect surfaces from moisture, rain, and humidity-related issues. These coatings provide water repellency and prevent the formation of water stains, mold, and mildew on various surfaces. Increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of hydrophobic coatings is driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Consumers are seeking hydrophobic coatings for various applications, including automotive paint protection, electronics protection, building exteriors, and textiles. The desire for durable and easy-to-clean surfaces that repel water and other liquids contributes to the growing demand for hydrophobic coatings.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4888

Growing automotive manufacturing sector to Propel the Growth in the North America Region

The North America hydrophobic coatings market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The automotive industry is a significant consumer of hydrophobic coatings. The North American region has a robust automotive manufacturing sector, with the United States being one of the largest producers and consumers of automobiles. Hydrophobic coatings are utilized on automotive exteriors, glass surfaces, and electronic components to improve visibility, reduce water streaks, and prevent corrosion. The U.S. automotive industry produced over 10 million vehicles in 2020, as reported by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). Continuous advancements in coating technologies have led to the development of superior hydrophobic coatings with enhanced performance characteristics. Innovative formulations, such as nanostructured coatings and superhydrophobic coatings, are gaining traction in the market. These advancements have expanded the range of applications and boosted the demand for hydrophobic coatings.

With growing concerns about environmental impact, there is an increasing focus on eco-friendly and sustainable solutions. Hydrophobic coatings offer several environmental benefits, including water conservation through reduced cleaning frequency and reduced use of chemical cleaning agents. This aspect has contributed to the adoption of hydrophobic coatings across various industries.

Hydrophobic Coatings, Segmentation by End User

Automotive

Electronics

Building & Construction

Marine

Textiles

Healthcare

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Others

Amongst these segments, the automotive segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accredited to the increase in automobile production. Hydrophobic automotive paints are a type of protective coating applied to the paintwork or other exterior surfaces of a vehicle.

Hydrophobic vehicle coatings ensure a watertight seal. They add a seal or covering to your car, similar to a ceramic coating, that helps protect your paintwork. They are excellent at repelling water and debris, which can make washing your car easier. More than 67 million cars were sold worldwide in 2021, and more than 66 million in 2022. Around 70 million cars are also expected to be sold by the end of 2023. Automotive components, such as metal surfaces and electronic connections, are susceptible to corrosion caused by exposure to moisture and water. Hydrophobic coatings act as a protective barrier, preventing water from coming into direct contact with these components and reducing the risk of corrosion. The application of hydrophobic coatings on automotive glass surfaces can enhance the overall appearance of the vehicle by creating a sleek and glossy finish. This aesthetic improvement can attract customers and contribute to the overall appeal of the vehicle.

Hydrophobic Coatings, Segmentation by Function

Anti-Corrosion

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Fouling

Anti-Icing/Wetting

Self-Cleaning

Others

Amongst these segments, the anti-icing segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Anti-icing coatings provide a protective layer on surfaces, preventing the formation of ice and snow. By minimizing ice accumulation on critical components, such as aircraft wings, wind turbine blades, power transmission lines, and infrastructure, these coatings enhance safety, reliability, and operational efficiency.

The application of anti-icing coatings reduces the need for frequent de-icing and anti-icing treatments, which can be time-consuming, expensive, and labor-intensive. By minimizing ice accretion, these coatings help reduce downtime, maintenance costs, and the consumption of de-icing chemicals or energy-intensive de-icing processes. Ice buildup on surfaces can disrupt the aerodynamics and functionality of various equipment, leading to reduced efficiency and performance. Anti-icing coatings ensure smooth airflow, prevent ice-related damage, and maintain optimal performance levels, particularly in industries such as aviation, wind energy, and power generation.

Hydrophobic Coatings, Segmentation by Application Method

Dip Coating

Brushing

Roll Coating

Spraying

Others

Hydrophobic Coatings, Segmentation by Product

Polysiloxanes

Fluoropolymers

Fluoro-Alkylsilanes

Titanium Oxide

Others

Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/purchage/purchase_product.php?token=4888

Hydrophobic Coatings, Segmentation by Coating Layer

Single Layer

Multi-Layer

Recent Development in the Market

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. announced the launch of FASTAR, the industry’s first next-generation nanotechnology-based hydrolysis antifouling paint. It includes for the first time a hydrophilic and hydrophobic nanodomain structure using novel nanotechnology.

Coat-X SA announced the launch of a new superhydrophobic nanocoating that increases the performance of community masks and commercial masks. These masks are more environmentally friendly. Extremely hydrophobic, complex 3D surfaces can be created with the newly discovered silicon-based conformal coating.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

CONTACT: AJ Daniel Corporate Sales, USA Research Nester Email: info@researchnester.com USA Phone: +1 646 586 9123 Europe Phone: +44 203 608 5919