Hydrophobic Coatings Market to Hit $3 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Hydrophobic Coatings Market valuation is expected to exceed USD 3 billion by 2030.

The well-established automotive industry and growing construction sector are foreseen to drive the hydrophobic coatings industry trends, says the report. Strong penetration in medical equipment manufacturing, along with rising urbanization across the globe, is also set to increase the demand for hydrophobic coatings. These coatings are stable in nature and have covalently bonded properties, which are projected to boost their adoption.

High cost and risk of damage during application of the coating may restrain the hydrophobic coatings market growth. The underbody coating can impair mechanical components and lead to early failure of the engine if it is not applied correctly and cautiously. However, the ease of application and cost efficiency of the coatings may encourage positive interest in hydrophobic coatings.

Favorable qualities to push the demand for fluoro-alkylsilanes coatings

Based on product, the report segregates the hydrophobic coatings industry into polysiloxanes, fluoropolymers, titanium dioxide, fluoro-alkylsilanes, and others. The fluoro-alkylsilanes segment is estimated to depict considerable uptake due to their utilization in various end-use industries, including furniture, textile, solar, marine, and automotive sectors, on account of their beneficial properties, such as water/ice/snow repelling, anti-sticking, anti-contaminating, self-cleaning, and anti-fouling. The fluoro-alkylsilanes hydrophobic coatings market revenue was recorded at over USD 330 million in 2021 and is poised to grow at more than 4.5% CAGR through 2030.

Polymer substrate segment to depict an appreciable growth

Fluoro-alkylsilanes by polymer substrate will showcase sizable demand through 2030. The segment growth is attributed to its properties viz., cost-effectiveness, light weightiness, and resistance to dirt, oil, water, and dust. Owing to these features, polymers are utilized in various sectors, such as automotive, construction, medical, and electrical industries. Thus, the fluoro-alkylsilanes hydrophobic coatings market by the polymers segment is set to exceed a valuation of USD 18 million by 2030.

Anti-corrosion property to accelerate overall market expansion

Fluoro-alkylsilanes with anti-corrosion properties are projected to witness remarkable growth, suggests the report. End-use sectors, including automotive & transportation, construction, oil & gas, marine, and power generation, need hydrophobic coatings with anti-corrosion qualities as they form a barrier between the surface and the external environment, thereby protecting the surface from rust and corrosion. The fluoro-alkylsilanes hydrophobic coatings market by the anti-corrosion property segment is speculated to be worth over USD 220 million by 2030.

Improved durability of surface to augment penetration in optical applications

The fluoro-alkylsilanes market outlook from optical applications will remain positive until 2030. Hydrophobic coatings have self-cleaning and liquid repellency properties, which make them highly suitable for the optical industry. These coatings improve the surface durability of the lenses and glasses.

Latin America to emerge as a prominent regional ground

Latin America hydrophobic coatings market is expected to grow at more than 4.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2030. The strong presence of key market players in Brazil, coupled with favorable investment in infrastructure by emerging nations, are some major factors pushing regional business growth. In addition, hydrophobic coating is predominantly used in the construction sector due to its ability to enhance durability of buildings and improve longevity, which is anticipated to foster the LATAM industry outlook.

Product range expansion to remain a vital growth strategy

The competitive landscape of the hydrophobic coatings industry is inclusive of 3M, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG, BASF SE, Surfactis, Ant Lab, Aculon, NEI Corporation, Abrisa Technologies, Cytonix, NeverWet, Akzo Nobel, and Drywired. These companies engage mainly in product range expansion efforts and effective growth strategies, comprising collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures, to maintain their position in the hydrophobic coatings market.

