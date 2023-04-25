Market Study on Hydrophobic Coatings: Market Growth being Fuelled by High Demand for Polysiloxanes Coatings

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hydrophobic Coatings Market will reach US$ 1.80 billion in 2023. With a consistent growth rate of 4.2%, the hydrophobic coatings market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.72 billion in value by 2033. Hydrophobic coatings are special types of coatings that repel water, making the coated surface water-resistant. These coatings are used in various applications to protect surfaces from water damage, corrosion, and other environmental factors.

The hydrophobic coatings market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to their wide-ranging applications and increasing demand from various end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, construction, electronics, and textiles, among others.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for advanced coatings with water-repellent properties, growing awareness about the benefits of hydrophobic coatings in various applications, and rising investments in research and development for new and improved hydrophobic coatings.

Market Trends

Growing demand from end-use industries: The hydrophobic coatings market is witnessing increasing demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, building and construction, and marine, among others.

Advancements in coating technologies: The hydrophobic coatings market is experiencing continuous advancements in coating technologies, including nanotechnology, sol-gel, and chemical vapor deposition (CVD), which are enabling the development of advanced hydrophobic coatings with enhanced performance, improved durability, and better adhesion to a wide range of substrates.

Focus on sustainability: There is a growing focus on sustainability and environmentally-friendly coatings in the hydrophobic coatings market. Manufacturers are developing eco-friendly formulations that are free from harmful chemicals and have lower environmental impact during manufacturing, application, and disposal.

Customization and application-specific solutions: Hydrophobic coatings are being increasingly customized to meet specific application requirements.

Adoption in new emerging applications: Hydrophobic coatings are finding new applications in emerging sectors such as wearable devices, medical equipment, renewable energy, and textiles, among others.

Increased emphasis on research and development: Research and development activities are playing a crucial role in driving innovation in the hydrophobic coatings market.

Growing demand for self-cleaning coatings: Self-cleaning coatings, which have hydrophobic properties that repel water and prevent dirt, dust, and other contaminants from adhering to the surface, are gaining popularity in various applications such as building facades, automotive windshields, and solar panels.

Expansion into emerging markets: The hydrophobic coatings market is witnessing expansion into emerging markets, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development.

Collaborations and partnerships: Manufacturers in the hydrophobic coatings market are entering into collaborations and partnerships with other companies, research institutes, and academic institutions to leverage their expertise and resources in developing advanced hydrophobic coatings.

Increased consumer awareness: Rising consumer awareness about the benefits of hydrophobic coatings, such as improved product performance, durability, and ease of maintenance, is driving the demand for hydrophobic coated products.

Market Restraints

Limited durability: Hydrophobic coatings may wear off or degrade over time, especially when exposed to harsh environmental conditions, abrasion, or chemical exposure, which can reduce their effectiveness in repelling water and other liquids.

High cost: Hydrophobic coatings can be relatively expensive compared to conventional coatings, which can limit their adoption in price-sensitive markets or industries with budget constraints.

Application challenges: Applying hydrophobic coatings may require specialized equipment or expertise, as well as careful surface preparation, which can add complexity and cost to the coating process.

Substrate compatibility: Hydrophobic coatings may not be compatible with all types of substrates, and some materials may require additional treatment or modification to ensure proper adhesion and performance of the coating.

Environmental concerns: Some hydrophobic coatings may contain potentially harmful or toxic materials, posing environmental concerns during manufacturing, application, and end-of-life disposal.

Limited temperature resistance: Hydrophobic coatings may have limitations in high-temperature or extreme temperature environments, where their performance may degrade, reducing their effectiveness in repelling water or other liquids.

Market fragmentation: The hydrophobic coatings market is highly fragmented, with various manufacturers offering different formulations and technologies, which can result in inconsistency in product performance, quality, and standards, leading to customer confusion and hesitation in adopting hydrophobic coatings.

Competition from alternatives: There are other alternatives to hydrophobic coatings, such as superhydrophobic coatings, nanocoatings, and self-cleaning coatings, which may offer similar or even superior performance in certain applications, posing competition to the hydrophobic coatings market.

Competitive Landscape

The hydrophobic coatings market is highly competitive, with several global and regional players operating in the market. These companies are focusing on research and development activities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge. Some of the key players in the hydrophobic coatings market include 3M, Aculon, Inc., DuPont, BASF SE, Master Builders Solutions, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, NeverWet, LLC, NEI Corporation, The 3M Company, Abrisa Technologies, Accucoat Inc., NANOKOTE, Precision Coating, Lotus Leaf Coatings, Inc., Advanced NanoTech Lab, PPG Industries, Nano-Care Deutschland AG, COTEC GmbH, NEI Corporation, P2i, among others.

Recent Developments

A multimillion-dollar contract to produce 9H ceramic coating, 10H ceramic coating, and certain hybrid variations for one of Asia’s leading automakers was obtained by the hydrophobic coatings expert Ant Lab in 2022.

PPG Industries introduced their PPG SURFACE SEAL hydrophobic coating in June 2020. The newly developed solution complies with REACH and EPA regulations, is resistant to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and is compatible with the majority of aerospace cleaning and maintenance fluids.

Market Segmentation

By Substrate (Glass, Metal, Concrete, Plastic Polymer, Ceramic, Fabrics, Others)

(Glass, Metal, Concrete, Plastic Polymer, Ceramic, Fabrics, Others) By Coating (Polysiloxanes, Fluoropolymers, Fluoroalkylsilane, Phosphonates, Others)

(Polysiloxanes, Fluoropolymers, Fluoroalkylsilane, Phosphonates, Others) By End User (Building & Construction, Electronics, Optical Devices, Automotive & Transportation, Medical & Health Care, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Others)

Regional Analysis

North America is one of the prominent regions for the hydrophobic coatings market. The region has a mature industrial base and is known for its technological advancements and innovations. The United States and Canada are major markets for hydrophobic coatings in North America, driven by the demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and electronics. The growing focus on sustainable coatings and increasing applications in emerging industries such as solar panels, healthcare, and marine is expected to drive the demand for hydrophobic coatings in this region.

