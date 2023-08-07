Major hydrosol market participants include Avi Naturals, SOiL, Florihana Distillerie, Therapy Essential Oils, Aromatic International LLC, Eden Botanicals Plant, Moksha Lifestyle Products and Aromatic International LLC

The hydrosol market valuation is estimated to cross USD 1.2 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing customer demand for organic and natural products will influence the market expansion. In recent years, consumers are increasingly developing preference for sustainable and environmentally friendly options in personal care and cosmetic goods. Furthermore, the higher awareness regarding the medicinal benefits of hydrosols has boosted their application in natural and green cosmetic products. The rising usage of natural flavorings in the food and beverage sector will also fuel the market growth.Top of Form

The organic hydrosol market is set to witness steady growth from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increasing consumer preference for organic and natural products. Hydrosols are increasingly adopted in the cosmetics and personal care sectors as they offer high purity and therapeutic properties devoid of harmful chemicals. The growing focus on sustainability will further drive the industry demand.

The hydrosol market from the fruits segment is projected to grow at a robust pace through 2032. Hydrosols derived from fruits, such as citrus fruits, berries, and melons, offer a range of benefits and unique aromatic profiles. Increasing demand for food hydrosols for producing natural flavors and rising incorporation in beverages, desserts, and confectioneries is expected to support industry growth.

The hydrosol market from the cosmetics & personal care segment is anticipated to record substantial growth between 2023 and 2032. Hydrosols offer numerous benefits such as hydration, soothing properties, and natural fragrance, and are hence widely incorporated in toners, facial mists, body sprays, and hair treatments. The rising preference for clean and green beauty products coupled with the growing awareness of the therapeutic properties of plant extracts will further boost the market demand in the cosmetics and personal care sector.

Asia Pacific hydrosols market will depict a strong CAGR till 2032, driven by the rising consumer awareness regarding natural and organic products. The increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles are also contributing to the growing demand for hydrosols in the region. Additionally, the traditional use of herbal remedies and the cultural significance of botanical extracts are other factors accelerating the product adoption in Asia Pacific countries.

Some of the leading hydrosol market players include Avi Naturals, SOiL, Florihana Distillerie, Therapy Essential Oils, Aromatic International LLC, Eden Botanicals Plant, Moksha Lifestyle Products and Aromatic International LLC.

Hydrosol Market News

In April 2023, Herbalaria LLC, a Philippine-based skincare company, unveiled its Calamansi collection, comprising Calamansi Hydrosol, a skin-softening toner designed to balance the skin’s pH and promote healthy, beautiful complexion.

