As per FMI’s latest analysis, the United States is projected to continue to dominate the North American hydroxyapatite market during the forecast period, owing to the better healthcare infrastructure, the surge in the number of non-invasive cosmetic surgeries, increasing healthcare spending, and strong presence of leading hydroxyapatite manufacturers.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The hydroxyapatite market is forecast to expand at 7.8% CAGR over the estimated period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 501.8 million in 2023.

The market is projected to observe heightened demand for dental care, orthopedic implants, and plastic surgery. The expansion of the market is credited to the surged demand for medical implants, urbanization, and robust industrialization. Apart from this, factors, like heightened consumer awareness and surged interest in biomaterial for deployment in prosthetic applications, are expected to augment market growth.

Hydroxyapatite is extensively deployed in biomedical applications to form/coat implants or prostheses and as a filling material. In addition, the surging medical expenses consistent throughout developed economies are further fueling market expansion. As per the University of Toronto’s published journal, Canada devotes 11.1% of its GDP to medical expenses in contrast to other high-income countries.

The surging prevalence of osteoporosis, arthritis, and other joints related products is projected to generate demand for orthopedic devices. As per the latest data released by the Global Burden of Disease (GBD), nearly 1.71 billion of the population is inflicted by musculoskeletal conditions. Some of the commonly witnessed musculoskeletal conditions include psoriatic arthritis, osteopenia, osteoarthritis, and other joint conditions.

The market is projected to be filled with lucrative opportunities due to the advent of hydroxyapatite ceramics. For example, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., which is a leading marketer of clinical diagnostic products and life science research, revealed the introduction of two new chromatography media for process protein purification, namely Nuvia HP-Q Resin and CHT Ceramic Hydroxyapatite XT Media in September 2018. The robust popularity of micro-sized hydroxyapatite is projected to further propel market development.

Geographically, North America is projected to dominate the market globally. Upsurge in investments, dense count of top leading companies, and superior healthcare infrastructure are a few factors that are backing the regional growth.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Hydroxyapatite Market:

The United States hydroxyapatite industry is projected to acquire a 26.9% market share in 2023.

By the end of 2023, the German market is expected to contribute 16.8% value share in the global market.

The Japan hydroxyapatite industry is projected to acquire a 5.5% market share in the global market in 2023.

The Australian hydroxyapatite industry is expected to support a 2.4% market share in 2023.

The China market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

The Indian market is projected to exhibit a 7.2% CAGR in the upcoming years.

The United Kingdom hydroxyapatite industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% in the next ten years.

Based on grade, the medical grade segment is projected to acquire a 57.3% market share in 2023.

Under the application category, the dental segment is expected to obtain a maximum share of 40.2% in 2023.

Key Developments in the Hydroxyapatite Industry

In March 2022, CGBio entered an export agreement with Shanghai Sanyou Medical for US$ 0.077 billion worth of “BONGROS,” a bone substitute, for five years.

FLUIDINOVA initiated a research and development project called “FLUIDINOVA- Innovation in Nanocrystalline Hydroxyapatite Offering Synthetics and Industrial/ Organizational Processes” in April 2021. With this development, the firm aims to provide new products for medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and the 3D printing segment.

FLUIDINOVA commenced a project with INKplant in January 2021. This project is expected to create an advanced ‘toolbox’ of technologies to facilitate 3D printing and is anticipated to bolster the hydroxyapatite business of the company.

Key Companies Profiled

FLUIDINOVA

SofSera Corporation

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

SigmaGraft

CAM Bioceramics

APS Materials, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Bioceramics

Granulab (M) Sdn Bhd

Merz Biomaterials

Sangi Co., Ltd.

Hydroxyapatite Market Segmentation

By Grade:

Medical Grade

Cosmetics Grade

Research Grade

By Application:

Dental

Orthopedic

Biochemical Research

Surgical

Bioceramic Coatings

Food

Medicine

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

