Antibacterial packaging materials are utilized in the food and beverages industry to prevent development of bacteria as well as other organisms that could result in spoilage and contamination

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Hygiene Packaging Market was valued at US$ 49.4 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 85.5 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2023 and 2031.

Rise in the elderly population and hygiene awareness, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic, is expected to drive the global market. Rise in disposable income of consumers is expected to accelerate market development.

Advantages of hygienic packaging, such as its simplicity in disposal and ease of use, are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to market players. Top companies are utilizing the newest technology to produce high-quality sanitary packaging products in order to increase their global reach.

Popularity of hygiene-related products is rising as the global population, particularly in Japan, gets older. Therefore, tissue paper, which is among the most popular type of hygiene product, is selling more across the world. Both developed and developing countries have strong demand for medical supplies made specifically for incontinence.

For instance, between 15% and 20% of adults over 65 years old report having incontinence at some point in their lives. Hence, tissue paper usage is increasing to maintain an appropriate degree of cleanliness, which is anticipated to bode well for the global hygiene packaging market in the coming years.

Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=52890

Key Findings of Market Report

The COVID-19 epidemic has created significant opportunities in the market. Following the onset of COVID-19, demand for antibacterial hygiene packaging materials increased significantly, as these products helped minimize the risk of infections and illnesses. Rise in awareness about the value of good hygiene habits among increasing number of individuals is likely drive demand for hygiene packaging films in the post-pandemic period.

Antibacterial packaging materials are utilized in the food and beverages industry to prevent the development of bacteria as well as other microorganisms that can lead to spoilage and contamination. By extending the shelf life of items, these compounds enhance their safety and quality. Hence, the beverage napkins industry is likely to witness robust growth in the next few years.

Global Hygiene Packaging Market: Growth Drivers

Companies in the packaging industry are becoming increasingly aware of the negative consequences that unhygienic or contaminated packaging could have on business. The chemical and physical quality of products are undergoing noticeable changes. Product quality is impacted by these changes. Hence, major players are embracing innovative techniques with fresh product designs that better support hygienic habits.

Governments across the globe are making efforts to promote the habit of maintaining personal cleanliness. Therefore, there has been significant rise in sales of goods such as diapers, tissues, wipes, kitchen rolls, and napkins on a global scale. Increase in consumer spending, particularly in developing countries in Asia and Latin America, resulted in high demand for hygiene products. This is projected to drive market development in the next few years.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=52890<ype=S

Global Hygiene Packaging Market: Regional Landscape

Demand for hygienic packaging goods is expected to be high in Asia Pacific. The region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2031. Considerable rise in personal hygiene and sanitation awareness is likely to fuel market demand in the region. Regional market participants are working constantly to launch novel packaging strategies in order to increase market share.

Global Hygiene Packaging Market: Key Players

Pioneer Hygiene Sales Pvt. Ltd.

Wepa Hygieneprodukte GmbH

GRANITOL akciová společnost

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Seventh Generation Inc.

The 3M Company

Expand operations in the future – To get requisite details, ask for a Custom Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=52890

Global Hygiene Packaging Market: Segmentation

Application Type

Hygiene Papers

Hygiene Films

Product Type

Papers

Films

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com