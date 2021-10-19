Hygienix Innovation Award Finalist: Glatfelter’s GlatPure™ Back Sheet

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, has been nominated as a top three finalist for the 2021 Hygienix Innovation Award for its sustainable, cellulose-based GlatPure™ back sheet used in Hygiene products. This award promotes innovation within the disposable absorbent hygiene market.

“We are committed to offering our customers materials that are unique in terms of performance, comfort, and raw material composition, and can be responsibly disposed at end-of-life.” said Chris Astley, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We are proud to be nominated for this prestigious award.”

GlatPure™ is the first breathable, functional, non-leak barrier sheet available on the market that uses cellulose-based fibers and is compliant with the European Single-Use Plastics Directive. Our state-of-the-art back sheet provides customers with a dependable and sustainable solution, while remaining durable, soft, and breathable.

GlatPure™ offers reliable converting and is designed to be combined with Glatfelter’s high-performing absorbent cores and acquisition and distribution layers. Glatfelter will be presenting its innovations at Hygienix, a premier event for absorbent hygiene and personal care markets which is being held November 15-18, 2021 in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Glatfelter

