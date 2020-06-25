Breaking News
Hyland Healthcare Selects MedPower for Data-Driven Online Training

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

New York, NY, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hyland Healthcare is partnering with MedPower, a leading cloud-based eLearning solution provider, to deliver end-user training for their enterprise information platform using the latest online learning techniques and data-driven insights.

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that ensure providers have the patient information they need to make vital clinical decisions. The company’s suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools integrate with leading electronic medical record (EMR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to link unstructured content and medical images to these core clinical and business platforms. MedPower will be providing Hyland and its customers with the online training data and analytics they need to more effectively onboard and up-skill system users.

MedPower is a simple and powerful online learning solution that enables clinicians and staff to complete training on their own schedule, from anywhere, using any device. MedPower’s advanced analytics platform provides the data and insights administrators need to evaluate the effectiveness of their training — connecting key performance measures to learning interventions that improve a user’s efficiency, performance and satisfaction over time.

“It’s more challenging than ever for frontline healthcare workers to care for patients and learn new systems,” says Colleen Sirhal, chief clinical officer at Hyland Healthcare. “MedPower’s mobile microlearning system enables clinicians and staff to learn Hyland systems from the safety of their homes and offices, giving them the tools and information they need to deliver truly patient-centered care. MedPower’s system also provides Hyland and our hospital partners valuable training data and feedback that we can use to further optimize service delivery and operations.”

“Today’s hospitals and health systems run on information, so it’s critical for providers and staff to know how to leverage all the benefits Hyland information systems provide. MedPower is excited to partner with Hyland to deliver the most engaging and effective training along with the data and analytics needed to optimize training, increase performance and improve satisfaction,” said Brian Haggerty, MedPower CEO.

 

About MedPower

MedPower, LLC is a provider of cloud-hosted, custom SaaS eLearning solutions for the Healthcare industry.  The company is helping hospitals, physicians and nurses by offering on-demand custom-developed microlearning training programs for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) adoption, medical ERP systems, hospital and practice workflow management, and administrative functions. For more information, visit www.medpower.org or visit us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content including medical images at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic medical records (EMR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to the healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making. For more information, visit hylandhealthcare.com.

Hyland Healthcare is a part of Hyland Software, Inc. and its affiliated companies.

