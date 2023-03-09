The United States is likely to account for 22.1% CAGR in the hyper-converged systems market by 2033. China is expected to have a 33.1% CAGR in the hyper-converged systems market by 2033. The Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market is expected to have a CAGR of 24.9% by 2033

NEWARK, Del, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The hyper-converged systems market is predicted to be worth US$ 12.33 billion in 2023, and rise to US$ 129.38 billion by 2033. The global market was expanding at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2023 to 2033. Demand for hyper-converged systems is primarily related to the rise in the trend of virtualization solutions among large and small businesses, as well as the demand for affordable and effective IT solutions.

Organizations can lower the cost of their IT infrastructure, increase scalability, and increase flexibility with the help of hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) technologies. Furthermore, the industry is expanding due to the growing trend toward cloud computing.

Rising adoption can be attributed to the increasing digital transformation in data centers adopting HCI solutions. Using the computer storage network, the solutions are utilized to consolidate and modernize data centers.

With the aid of particular components and applications, hyper-converged systems are utilized to lower the risk of data security breaches. A high-security AMD processor package with security measures is also included to reduce security threats.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, the United States is likely to dominate the hyper-converged systems market, with a size of US$ 6.64 billion and a CAGR of 22.1%.

The hyper-converged systems market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 9.83 billion in 2022.

The market shows amazing opportunities due to virtualization, and expected a Y-o-Y growth of 20.25% in 2023.

The expansion in China is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 33.1% by 2033.

In 2023, Germany is likely to expand in the hyper-converged systems market, with a size of US$ 1.24 billion.

By 2033, the hyper-converged systems sector is likely to increase in Canada, with a size of US$ 42.13 billion.

The expansion in the United Kingdom is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 36.4% by 2033.

Based on the application, the virtualization and VDI segment led the market CAGR of 24.6% by 2033.

Based on industry, the manufacturing sector continues to dominate the sector during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 36.3%.

Based on professional services, the integration and deployment services continue to dominate the sector during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 21.5%.

Key Strategies in the Industry

The expansion of the industry is being driven by technological improvements. To improve performance and decrease latency, businesses are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their hyper-converged systems. Additionally, the development of 5G networks has made it possible to implement hyper-converged systems in more applications, including connected vehicles, smart homes, and industrial automation.

Key players in the hyper-converged systems industry include Nutanix, Cisco Systems, HPE, Huawei, NetApp, VMware, Pivot3, Scale Computing, Stratoscale, DataCore, Maxta, HiveIO, Supermicro, Diamanti, Sangfor Technologies, StorMagic. These players have concentrated on creating solutions that allow users to reduce the complexity of conventional IT infrastructures.

Recent Developments

In order to improve hybrid cloud infrastructure, IBM Corporation (US) and Red Hat, Inc. (US) introduced their most recent pre-configured private cloud platform on IBM Power Systems hardware in 2021.

Nutanix Inc. developed software for hyper-converged infrastructure that supports hybrid clouds. This application allows for virtual networking and 50% faster performance. It offers two cutting-edge cloud-based software solutions, security compliance, and security monitoring.

The hyper-converged systems market is divided into below segments

By Component:

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Appliances

Server Virtualization Software

Services

By Enterprise Size:

Hyper-Converged Systems for Large Enterprises

Hyper-Converged Systems for SMEs

By Application:

Virtualization and VDI

Data Center Consolidation

Remote Offices/Branch Offices (ROBO)

Backup and DR

Others

By Industry:

BFSI

Government

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

