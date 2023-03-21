GUILFORD, Conn., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), the groundbreaking medical device company that created the Swoop® system, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable MRI system™ today announced fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provided a business update.

“We made measurable progress at Hyperfine over the past year. We delivered $6.8 million in revenue in 2022, received multiple FDA clearances and international approvals, including CE Marking, in recent months, and saw a large number of publications and presentations on the clinical value of Swoop published and presented via major journals and meetings. We also implemented important measures to right size our business and extend our cash runway through the end of 2025, ending the year with a healthy balance sheet. These achievements lay the foundation for strong forward growth,” said Maria Sainz, Chief Executive Officer and President of Hyperfine, Inc. “We believe the opportunity for Hyperfine to transform access to MRI scans across clinical uses and sites of service is incredibly compelling. Our team is dedicated to expanding commercial placements while focusing on additional innovation and clinical evidence. We look forward to growing our impact in the field of medical imaging and diagnostics.”

Recent Achievements

Installed 35 commercial systems for the full year 2022.

Multiple FDA clearances for AI-powered software upgrades to support improved image quality.

15 clinical publications, including Scientific Reports, Science Advances, and Radiology, and 50 peer-reviewed presentations at key neuro and imaging meetings.

Strengthened partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with a purchase order through Kings College London for 20 additional Swoop systems.

Restructured and right-sized organization to extend Hyperfine, Inc.’s cash runway through the end of 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $1.424 million, compared to $0.436 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.300 million, compared to $(0.453) million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $5.219 million, compared to $8.893 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sales, general, and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $8.710 million, compared to $16.741 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $13.059 million, equating to a net loss of $0.19 per share, as compared to a net loss of $26.085 million, or a net loss of $13.79 per share, for the same period of the prior year.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for the full year 2022 were $6.814 million, compared to $1.496 million in 2021.

Gross margin for the full year 2022 was $0.907 million, compared to $(1.167) million in 2021.

Research and development expenses for the full year 2022 were $28.156 million, compared to $25.842 million in 2021.

Sales, general, and administrative expenses for full year 2022 were $46.625 million, compared to $37.859 million in 2021.

Net loss for the full year was $73.164 million, equating to a net loss of $1.04 per share, as compared to a net loss of $64.851 million, or a net loss of $17.57 per share, for the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $117.472 million as of December 31, 2022.

2023 Financial Guidance

Management expects revenue for the full year 2023 to be $10 to $14 million.

Management expects cash burn for the full year to be $40 to $45 million.

Conference Call

Hyperfine, Inc. will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide a business update. Those interested in listening should register online by visiting https://investors.hyperfine.io/. and clicking on News & Events. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and archived audio webcast will be available through the Investors page of Hyperfine, Inc.’s corporate website at https://investors.hyperfine.io/

About Hyperfine, Inc. and the Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® System

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) is the groundbreaking medical technology company that created the Swoop® system, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system capable of providing neuroimaging at the point of care. The Swoop® system received initial U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in 2020 as a bedside magnetic resonance imaging device for producing images that display the internal structure of the head where full diagnostic examination is not clinically practical. When interpreted by a trained physician, these images provide information that can be useful in determining a diagnosis. The Swoop® system has been approved for brain imaging in several countries, including Canada and Australia, has UKCA certification in the United Kingdom, CE certification in the European Union, and is also available in New Zealand and Pakistan.

The mission of Hyperfine, Inc. is to revolutionize patient care globally through transformational, accessible, clinically relevant diagnostic imaging, and data solutions. Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in a technology-based incubator called 4Catalyzer, Hyperfine, Inc. scientists, engineers, and physicists developed the Swoop® system out of a passion for redefining brain imaging methodology and how clinicians can apply accessible diagnostic imaging to patient care. Traditionally, access to costly, stationary, conventional MRI technology can be inconvenient or not available when needed most. With the portable, ultra-low-field Swoop® system, Hyperfine, Inc. is redefining the neuroimaging workflow by bringing brain imaging to the patient’s bedside. For more information, visit hyperfine.io.

HYPERFINE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

COMBINED AND CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,472 $ 188,498 Restricted cash 771 2,662 Accounts receivable, net 2,103 553 Unbilled receivables 454 91 Inventory 4,622 4,310 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,194 1,357 Due from related parties 48 14 Total current assets $ 128,664 $ 197,485 Property and equipment, net 3,248 3,753 Other long term assets 2,139 1,235 Total assets $ 134,051 $ 202,473 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 678 $ 2,248 Deferred grant funding 771 2,662 Deferred revenue 1,378 730 Due to related parties — 1,981 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,976 8,115 Total current liabilities $ 8,803 $ 15,736 Long term deferred revenue 1,526 510 Total liabilities $ 10,329 $ 16,246 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Class A Common stock, $.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 55,622,488 and 55,277,061 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 5 5 Class B Common stock, $.0001 par value; 27,000,000 shares authorized; 15,055,288 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 333,199 322,540 Accumulated deficit (209,484 ) (136,320 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 123,722 $ 186,227 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 134,051 $ 202,473

HYPERFINE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

COMBINED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales Device $ 941 $ 194 $ 5,246 $ 715 Service 483 242 1,568 781 Total sales $ 1,424 $ 436 $ 6,814 $ 1,496 Cost of sales Device $ 720 $ 638 $ 4,231 $ 2,058 Service 404 251 1,676 605 Total cost of sales $ 1,124 $ 889 $ 5,907 $ 2,663 Gross margin 300 (453 ) 907 (1,167 ) Operating Expenses: Research and development $ 5,219 $ 8,893 $ 28,156 $ 25,842 General and administrative 5,836 12,149 32,406 27,497 Sales and marketing 2,874 4,592 14,219 10,362 Total operating expenses 13,929 25,634 74,781 63,701 Loss from operations $ (13,629 ) $ (26,087 ) $ (73,874 ) $ (64,868 ) Interest income $ 558 $ 5 $ 761 $ 18 Other income (expense), net 12 (3 ) (51 ) (1 ) Loss before provision for income taxes $ (13,059 ) $ (26,085 ) $ (73,164 ) $ (64,851 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (13,059 ) $ (26,085 ) $ (73,164 ) $ (64,851 ) Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (13.79 ) $ (1.04 ) $ (17.57 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 70,588,368 1,892,208 70,449,191 3,690,523

HYPERFINE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

COMBINED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)