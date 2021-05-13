Hyperfine Research Brings the Category-Defining Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System on the Road with Demo at Your Door™

Featuring ground-breaking healthcare diagnostic imaging tech, Hyperfine will demonstrate the convenience, safety, and efficiency of portable MR imaging by traveling the nation to visit hospitals and clinics.

Demo at Your Door™ trucks are spacious vehicles permitting onboard MR imaging demonstrations of the Swoop System.

Demo at Your Door™ is a traveling roadshow offering live scanning demos at healthcare facilities for a complete clinical setting experience. Once a Demo at Your Door™ truck arrives at a hospital, it takes only 30 minutes to unload Swoop™, wheel it inside, and begin scanning.

Guilford, CT, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hyperfine Research is bringing its category-defining Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System on the road so that healthcare professionals can participate in hands-on demonstrations. Swoop™ wheels directly to the patient’s bedside, plugs into a standard electrical outlet, and is controlled by an Apple iPad®. This innovative MR imaging system allows clinicians to rapidly obtain brain images for patients of all ages, delivering convenience and comfort while enabling critical care decisions when time matters most.

Called Demo at Your Door™, this traveling roadshow offers live scanning demos at healthcare facilities for a complete clinical setting experience. Once a Demo at Your Door™ truck arrives at a hospital, it takes only 30 minutes to unload Swoop™, wheel it inside, and begin scanning. For locations limiting admittance due to COVID-19, Demo at Your Door™ trucks are spacious vehicles permitting onboard MR imaging demonstrations.

“Just like Swoop™ delivers MR imaging on wheels, we’re putting our product demonstrations on wheels with this traveling tour,” commented Hyperfine’s head of marketing, Chris Ward. “We want it to be simple to get hands-on with Swoop™ and evaluate the system’s many benefits in a way that’s convenient and accessible for healthcare providers.”

Demo at Your Door™ is part of Hyperfine’s Total Rethink Buying Process™. This radical new model simplifies the process of acquiring medical equipment with a flattened, direct, start-to-finish approach that streamlines evaluation, purchase, and implementation of the category-defining Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System.

About Hyperfine Research and the Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System

Hyperfine’s Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System addresses limitations of current imaging technologies and makes MRI accessible anytime, anywhere, to any patient. Swoop™ wheels directly to a patient’s bedside, where it plugs into a standard electrical outlet and uses an Apple iPad® for control. Images display within minutes, enabling critical decision-making capabilities across various clinical settings such as neurointensive care units, emergency departments, pediatrics, and more. Designed as a complementary system to fixed conventional MRI systems, new users can be trained on system operation, device navigation, and safety in about 30 minutes, helping clinicians streamline workflow. The complete Swoop™ system costs less than the annual service contract for most fixed conventional MRI systems.

Fast Company magazine recognized Swoop™ as a 2021 World Changing Idea honoree in two categories. Swoop™ won the ACEP 2020 incubatED Medical Device Innovation Challenge as a solution that will shape the future of emergency medicine. Aunt Minnie named Hyperfine as one of two 2020 finalists for Best New Radiology Vendor . Hyperfine also received the Best Practices Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan, describing disruptive Swoop™ technology as a “massive leap forward to democratizing MRI.” Additionally, CES 2021 selected Swoop™ as an Innovation Awards Honoree and Fierce Medtech recognized Hyperfine as a 2020 Fierce 15 company for its innovative and creative approach to developing solutions for healthcare providers and patients.

Hyperfine is part of 4Catalyzer, a portfolio of health technology companies with facilities in Connecticut, New York City, Palo Alto, California, and Taiwan. www.hyperfine.io.

