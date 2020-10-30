Hyperfine Wins incubatED Medical Device Innovation Challenge at 2020 American College of Emergency Physicians Meeting

Breaking News
Guilford, CT, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hyperfine has won the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) 2020 incubatED Medical Device Innovation Challenge, recognizing the company’s Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System as an innovation that will shape the future of emergency medicine.  Winners were selected by popular vote from ACEP attendees during the 2020 meeting which concluded October 29.

“Portable MR imaging will change the future of emergency medicine by facilitating accessible bedside images in time-critical clinical situations like stroke, and to be recognized by members of ACEP for our innovation is fantastic,” said Khan Siddiqui, MD, Chief Medical Officer. “We bring our very best selves to the mission of Hyperfine every day so that we can make ready, affordable access to MR imaging a reality.”

Hyperfine’s first product is the Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System, designed to address the limitations of current imaging technologies and make MRI accessible anytime, anywhere, to any patient. Swoop™ wheels directly to the patient’s bedside, plugs into a standard electrical wall outlet, and is controlled by an Apple iPad®. Images that display the internal structure of the head are captured at the patient’s bedside, with results in minutes, enabling critical decision-making capabilities across a variety of clinical settings, such as neurointensive care units, emergency departments, pediatrics, ambulatory outpatient surgery centers, and more. Designed as a complementary system to traditional MRIs, new users can be trained on system operation, device navigation and device safety in about 30 minutes, helping clinicians streamline workflow. The complete Hyperfine system costs less than the annual service contract alone for most current MRI systems.

About Hyperfine Research

Hyperfine lives to make MR imaging available to everyone.  The Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System is the result of a total rethink of MR’s potential in the healthcare landscape. What if MR imaging didn’t require a dedicated suite, extensive training or expensive upkeep? Let’s use the wonders of high-field MRI for the appropriate patients and deploy Swoop™ system at the point-of-care for everyone else.  Hyperfine received market-ready FDA clearance for its portable MR imaging for the brain and head of patients of all ages in August 2020. Hyperfine is part of 4Catalyzer, a health technology incubator with facilities in CT, NY, CA and Taiwan. www.hyperfine.io.

