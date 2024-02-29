CHICAGO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – HyperSense Software, a leader in innovative technology solutions, has announced the launch of its free Innovation Workshop, specifically tailored for the growing businesses of Illinois. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to the Chicagoland community, which has warmly welcomed its establishment in the region.

The workshop is designed to address the need for customized, high-level tech guidance among emerging businesses. Valued at $8,000, the workshop will offer selected participants a range of active, hands-on sessions that are designed to advance their projects. These interactive sessions range from developing UX/UI concepts and prototypes to identifying and developing key features and applications for business proposals and products. The goal is to equip attendees with a clear roadmap to achieve business objectives such as digital transformation, market expansion and process automation, among others.

Participants will benefit from the expertise of HyperSense Software’s team, working closely through each step of the process. This ensures that businesses not only learn but also implement these insights in real-time.

Andrei Neacsu, CTO of HyperSense Software, emphasized the workshop’s focus on community and collaboration.

“At HyperSense Software, we believe in the power of community and the importance of nurturing local talent,” he stated. “This workshop is more than just a learning experience; it’s a platform for collaboration, networking, and shared growth amongst Illinois’s brightest business minds.”

Illinois businesses interested in this unique opportunity are encouraged to apply before the deadline on March 31, 2024. Application details and more information about the workshop can be found on the company’s dedicated page .

About HyperSense Software:

With over two decades of global experience, HyperSense Software has been at the forefront of technology and innovation. The company is recognized for its excellence, as a member of BuiltIn’s Expert Contributor Network and Forbes’ Business Council and is listed in the Clutch Awards’ Top 1000 companies for 2023. HyperSense Software is dedicated to providing cutting-edge software solutions, empowering businesses to succeed in an evolving digital landscape.

For more information, visit HyperSense .

Press Contact:

ANDREI NEACSU

CTO @ HyperSense Software

Phone: +1 (847) 448-0929

Email: [email protected]

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]