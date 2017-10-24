HyperSolar Team Develops Key Component to Reduce Cost of Producing Renewable Hydrogen

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HyperSolar, Inc. (OTCQB:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, today announced it has successfully developed a key component made of earth-abundant material which will reduce the overall cost of its renewable hydrogen producing technology process.

HyperSolar’s research team at the University of Iowa published their results in Advanced Science, a peer-reviewed scientific journal that details news and breakthroughs within scientific disciplines including healthcare, materials science, sustainability, nanotechnology, energy, and electronics. The published paper highlights the scientific team’s successful solar hydrogen production using an earth-abundant hydrogen-producing photoactive electrode, made primarily of tin and sulfur.

To advance development and deployment of solar hydrogen production units, inexpensive light absorber materials that can be manufactured in large scale using scalable processes, are needed. The published work, led by Prof. Syed Mubeen, developed novel device design strategies to synthesize and stabilize SnS based semiconductors for hydrogen production. These solar hydrogen production units were fabricated using scalable solution-phase chemical synthesis methods and produced hydrogen in acidic media, with champion devices producing photocurrents with incident photon-to-current efficiency of 12.7%.

“This development, as reviewed by our peers within the scientific community, reinforces the importance of identifying innovative materials that are both cost effective and more efficient than traditionally used semiconductors,” said Dr. Syed Mubeen, principal investigator of HyperSolar’s research team at the University of Iowa. “As we continue to drive down the cost of individual components within our completely renewable hydrogen generation process, the entire system becomes capable of producing cheaper hydrogen, and thus, more commercially viable.”

“We are very pleased to see the strong work performed by our research team at the University of Iowa, as these developments using earth-abundant materials continue to drive down the cost of photoelectrodes for hydrogen production,” said Tim Young, CEO of HyperSolar. “With its process and routes to commercialization clearly defined, HyperSolar is laser-focused on identifying each component of the device that we believe will benefit from innovation, thus further reducing cost and increasing efficiency of the technology as a whole. The hydrogen generator must become more economically viable to reach commercialization, and we are confident in the long-term impact created by the collection of these technological milestones.”

While hydrogen continues to emerge as a solution for numerous technologies within a number of industries, the vast majority is produced via steam reformed natural gas which, while much cleaner than coal, is still a fossil fuel. The demand for hydrogen for fuel cell applications continues to rise, a trend that is expected to continue, as evidenced by recent announcements from automotive maker Toyota debuting new concepts, and General Motors and the U.S. Army collaborating on development of Army trucks. Further, according to recent market research reports, the rising awareness about the benefits of fuel cells and depletion of fossil fuels is expected to surge the demand for fuel cells in the years to come, resulting in approximately 45% market growth by 2022.

About HyperSolar, Inc.

HyperSolar is developing a breakthrough, low cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, to produce environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about HyperSolar, please visit our website at www.hypersolar.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.