LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HyreCar Inc. (OTC: HYRE) (“HyreCar” or the “Company”) today announced cancellation of its virtual special meeting of stockholders that was scheduled for March 21, 2023. The proposals set forth in the Company’s Preliminary Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 1, 2023 will not be submitted for the consideration of stockholders.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (OTC: HYRE) is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEMs that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through a safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information, please visit hyrecar.com.