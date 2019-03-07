Hyundai may suspend production at one of its Chinese plants as slowdown bites

Hyundai Motor Co is considering plans to suspend production at its oldest plant in China, the South Korean carmaker said on Wednesday, as it reels from tumbling sales and massive overcapacity in its biggest market.
