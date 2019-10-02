Breaking News
Home / Top News / I.D. Systems Expects to Close Pointer Telocation Acquisition on October 3, Rebrand as PowerFleet ®

I.D. Systems Expects to Close Pointer Telocation Acquisition on October 3, Rebrand as PowerFleet ®

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSY) announces today that it expects to close its previously announced acquisition of Pointer Telocation Ltd. on October 3, 2019.  Upon closing, I.D. Systems will be rebranded as PowerFleet, Inc. PowerFleet’s common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “PWFL”. 

Shares of I.D. Systems common stock will cease trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, and Pointer ordinary shares will cease trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, today, October 2, 2019. Pointer ordinary shares are also expected to cease trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange at approximately noon, Israel time, on October 3, 2019. Shares of PowerFleet common stock are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 3, 2019 and are expected to commence trading on the TASE on October 6, 2019, in each case under the ticker symbol “PWFL”.

The acquisition is being effected through a newly-created holding company structure, whereby I.D. Systems and Pointer will each become wholly-owned subsidiaries of PowerFleet. At the closing of the acquisition, each outstanding share of I.D. Systems common stock (other than certain excluded shares) will be converted automatically into the right to receive one share of PowerFleet common stock and each outstanding ordinary share of Pointer (other than certain excluded shares) will be cancelled in exchange for $8.50 in cash, without interest, and 1.272 shares of PowerFleet common stock.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. I.D. Systems’, Pointer’s and the combined business’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, I.D. Systems’ and Pointer’s expectations with respect to their beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance, as well as anticipated financial impacts of the proposed transaction, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed transaction and the timing of the completion of the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the parties’ control and are difficult to predict. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, I.D. Systems and Pointer assume no obligation to update the information contained in this release, and expressly disclaim any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact
Ned Mavrommatis, CFO
[email protected]
(201) 996-9000

Media Contact
Sara Shaffer
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.