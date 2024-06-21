Senate Democrats appear to be hesitating on whether they will attend remarks from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next month to a joint session of Congress.
“I haven’t made up my mind yet,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told Fox News Digital.
Asked whether he had specific reservations, he reiterated, “I haven’t made up my mind yet.”
GOP PLOTS MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR AD SPEND IN SWING STATES WITH SENATE MAJORITY IN SIGHT [Read Full story at source]
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘I haven’t decided’: Mainstream Senate Dems hesitate on attending Netanyahu’s address to Congress - June 21, 2024
- Biden’s secret weapon in previous national debates may again be a factor during showdown with Trump - June 21, 2024
- Trump mocks RFK Jr for not making debate stage: ‘Maybe someday’ - June 21, 2024