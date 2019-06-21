North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed that strengthening bilateral ties, at a time of “serious and complicated” international affairs, was good for regional peace, North Korean state media said on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ‘I Love Thee, China’: North Korea woos Xi in lavish state visit - June 20, 2019
- Asian stocks fail to catch Wall Street’s Fed rally as trade angst persists - June 20, 2019
- Foxconn elects chip unit head as chairman, replacing Gou - June 20, 2019