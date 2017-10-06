I-PEN®, I-DROP® and I-LID’N LASH® will be available in Denmark, Sweden and Norway

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — I-MED Pharma, Inc., a Canadian company specialized in dry eye diagnosis and management, announced today the appointment of AMWO Farma IVS as its exclusive distributor for the I-PEN® Tear Osmolarity System as well as the I-DROP® and I-LID ‘N LASH® dry eye products in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Daniel Hofmann, President of I-MED commented, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to introduce our innovative products to Scandinavian eye care professionals and to give them new options for rapid, reliable diagnosis and effective, long lasting symptom relief for their dry patients.”

AMWO Farma CEO Claus Oldenburg said, “We are excited about our new relationship with I-MED Pharma and we look forward to introducing the I-PEN®, as well the Ocular Surface Disorder (OSD) line of products to ophthalmologists, optometrists and their patients. I-MED Pharma’s unique products offer a major leap forward in our efforts to improve the vision and quality of life of people with dry eye problems.”

About I-MED Pharma

I-MED Pharma is a privately held Canadian company, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, servicing Canadian ophthalmologists, optometrists and the global eye care community. Established over twenty-five years ago, I-MED Pharma Inc. creates and distributes innovative medical, surgical and veterinary eye care products. It continually researches, develops and sources the most effective and advanced solutions to eye disorders like cataracts, corneal degenerations, dry eye, glaucoma and Meibomian gland disease.

I-MED Pharma is proud to have been at the forefront of treating Dry Eye Syndrome as a serious disease and investing heavily into education and developing effective dry eye products. Most recently, I-MED Pharma launched the world’s first hand-held in-vivo tear osmolarity test, the I-PEN® osmolarity device. I-MED Pharma’s ocular surface disease product range includes diagnostic tools, ocular hygiene, nutrition, dry eye drops and ocular occlusion devices.

