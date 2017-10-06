Breaking News
Home / Top News / I-PEN®, I-DROP® and I-LID’N LASH® will be available in Denmark, Sweden and Norway

I-PEN®, I-DROP® and I-LID’N LASH® will be available in Denmark, Sweden and Norway

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — I-MED Pharma, Inc., a Canadian company specialized in dry eye diagnosis and management, announced today the appointment of AMWO Farma IVS as its exclusive distributor for the I-PEN® Tear Osmolarity System as well as the I-DROP® and I-LID ‘N LASH® dry eye products in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0c0fde2-b539-4851-adf7-8ed42648e5fb

Daniel Hofmann, President of I-MED commented, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to introduce our innovative products to Scandinavian eye care professionals and to give them new options for rapid, reliable diagnosis and effective, long lasting symptom relief for their dry patients.”

AMWO Farma CEO Claus Oldenburg said, “We are excited about our new relationship with I-MED Pharma and we look forward to introducing the I-PEN®, as well the Ocular Surface Disorder (OSD) line of products to ophthalmologists, optometrists and their patients. I-MED Pharma’s unique products offer a major leap forward in our efforts to improve the vision and quality of life of people with dry eye problems.”

About I-MED Pharma

I-MED Pharma is a privately held Canadian company, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, servicing Canadian ophthalmologists, optometrists and the global eye care community. Established over twenty-five years ago, I-MED Pharma Inc. creates and distributes innovative medical, surgical and veterinary eye care products. It continually researches, develops and sources the most effective and advanced solutions to eye disorders like cataracts, corneal degenerations, dry eye, glaucoma and Meibomian gland disease.

I-MED Pharma is proud to have been at the forefront of treating Dry Eye Syndrome as a serious disease and investing heavily into education and developing effective dry eye products. Most recently, I-MED Pharma launched the world’s first hand-held in-vivo tear osmolarity test, the I-PEN® osmolarity device.  I-MED Pharma’s ocular surface disease product range includes diagnostic tools, ocular hygiene, nutrition, dry eye drops and ocular occlusion devices.

For more information please email [email protected] or visit www.imedpharma.com.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.