Tokyo, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2023 – i-PRO Co, Ltd., a global leader in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, today announced that it has signed the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). The pledge formalizes the company’s commitment to protecting human rights, upholding ethical labor conditions, protecting the environment, and combating corruption.

Launched in 2000, UNGC is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks. i-PRO has also joined the Global Compact Network Japan (GCNJ). UNGC is a voluntary initiative based on CEO commitments to implement universal sustainability principle and take steps to support UN goals.

Masato Nakao, Chairman and CEO, i-PRO, said, “i-PRO aims to be a company that helps to build a safer and more peaceful world through continuous innovation. Our defined code of conduct aligns with UNGC’s Ten Principles, and we strongly support UNGC’s initiatives. By participating in UNGC we express our commitment to these shared values.”

By joining the UNGC i-PRO pledges to uphold the following Ten Principles and demonstrate them in business practice.

Human Rights

Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights; and

Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses

Labor

Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining.

Principle 4: The elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labor

Principle 5: The effective abolition of child labor; and

Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and operation

Environment

Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges.

Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility; and

Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies.

Anti-corruption

Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery.

About i-PRO

i-PRO Co., Ltd., is a global leader of advanced sensing technologies in the fields of Intelligent Surveillance, Public Safety and Industrial/Medical Imaging. Established in 2019, i-PRO was built on a legacy of over 60 years of innovation with Panasonic. The company’s products, software and services extend human senses to capture moments of truth with innovations that inform and protect. In order to help create a safer world, i-PRO Co., Ltd., supports the work of professionals who protect and save lives.

