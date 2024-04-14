Former President Trump has said he will testify at his upcoming hush money trial in New York City, the same day the judge overseeing the case rejected a last-ditch attempt from Trump’s legal team to delay the trial, which begins Monday.
“I’m testifying. I tell the truth. I mean, all I can do is tell the truth,” Trump told reporters at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago Friday. “And the truth is, that there’s no case.”
His trial related to
