Sting, Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers of The Police all yelled into the camera: “I want my MTV!”

Then came Pat Benatar, doing the same thing, followed by Pete Townshend of The Who, all demanding their “MTV.”

Finally, The Police show back up on the screen. They warble something which sounds roughly like the tune of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman.” Then hoist telephone receivers.

“Call your cable company… and sing ‘I want my MTV!’&

