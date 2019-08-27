‘I will not let him win’: Epstein victims testify weeks after his suicide

A succession of women who say Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused them voiced anger and defiance in a packed New York courtroom on Tuesday, expressing raw emotions during a dramatic hearing less than three weeks after the financier killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
