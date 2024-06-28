Following the conclusion of the CNN Presidential Debate, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., fired back at reporters when asked if he would support the idea of replacing President Biden.
“I would never turn my back on President Biden. Never turn my back on President Biden. I don’t know a Democrat in my party that would do so. And especially after tonight, we have his back,” Newsom said.
“We run, not the 90-yard dash. We are all in. We’re going to double do
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dem voters react favorably to Biden’s economic record while Republicans, Independents trend opposite - June 28, 2024
- WATCH: Fox News Digital voter group reacts to Trump answer criticizing Biden on inflation - June 28, 2024
- Voters react after Biden falsely claimed that no troops had died under his watch - June 28, 2024