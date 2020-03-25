Breaking News
IAFC’s COVID-19 Resources Available for Fire Service Leaders, First Responders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Dashboards provide essential information to help manage the pandemic

Chantilly, VA, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Since the earliest days the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) has been working around the clock providing fire and emergency service leaders across North America and abroad with the information and resources they need to protect first responders and serve their communities. All resources are available at iafc.org/covid19.

On March 13, the Coronavirus Task Force was created by Chief Gary Ludwig, IAFC president and chairman of the board. Chaired by 2016-2017 IAFC President John Sinclair, the task force consists of several leaders and representatives from across the fire and emergency service including the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association, IAFC EMS Section, IAFC Hazmat Committee, IAFC Safety, Health and Survival Section, U.S. Fire Administration, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, International Association of Fire Fighters, American Medical Response, and private sector partners.

Under the direction of the Coronavirus Task Force and President Ludwig, the IAFC has taken several actions to ensure fire and emergency service leaders have the information and tools they need to effectively manage the pandemic.

IAFC COVID-19 Fire and EMS Personnel Impact Survey and Dashboard
The IAFC Fire and EMS Personnel Survey and Dashboard, created by the IAFC and partner Esri allows agencies to report on the impacts to personnel they are seeing as they respond to COVID-19 events. The survey and accompanying dashboard provide a view as to what, where and who is being impacted.  

IAFC Fire and EMS Force Protection PPE Survey and Dashboard
The IAFC Fire and EMS Force Protection PPE Survey and accompanying dashboard are designed to gauge the impacts that COVID-19 is having fire and EMS PPE supply chains. The IAFC is asking fire departments to fill out the survey every couple of days to update their needs.

Fire and EMS Training Centers Impact
The IAFC has worked with the North American Fire Training Directors to develop a survey and accompanying dashboard to gauge the impact of closing fire and EMS training centers is having on the certification processes for fire and EMS personnel.

IAFC Hot Sheet: Coronavirus Legislative Agenda
Because fire and EMS departments are struggling to provide service to their communities and are experiencing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and other supplies, the IAFC is asking for federal assistance (U.S.). These departments are also seeing reduced numbers of staff due to the transmission of COVID-19 and associated quarantines. As a result, the IAFC is asking Congress to take several actions which are detailed in the Coronavirus Hot Sheet (PDF).

Weekly COVID-19 Webinar Series
On March 16 and March 23, the IAFC hosted free webinars to provide fire service leaders with live updates on the current COVID-19 crisis. The recordings are available free of charge at iafc.org/covid19. Due to the enormous response, the IAFC intends to host a weekly update on Mondays during the duration of the crisis.

Other COVID-19 resources available through the IAFC include the Fire Chief’s Guide for Coronavirus Planning and Response, COVID-19 Overviews for Fire/EMS Agencies and PSAPs, PPE Selection and Infection Control, Maintaining Operations, and COVID-19 Cost Recovery for Fire and EMS Departments (USFA).

