NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon Business Process Services (Canon) has been named to the Leader category of the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals’ (IAOP®) 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® list. The list defines the standard of excellence in outsourcing service delivery. This is the eighteenth straight year in which Canon has been named a Leader in The Global Outsourcing 100. Only two other companies, including some of the largest outsourcing and consulting companies in the world, have achieved the same record of distinction.

“In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year’s list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set new industry standards in this new era,” stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Canon Business Process Services for securing a well-deserved place among the world’s finest.”

The Global Outsourcing 100 is a prestigious annual listing recognizing the world’s top outsourcing service providers. The list serves as an indispensable resource for companies seeking to establish or expand relationships with the industry’s foremost firms that provide a diverse range of outsourcing services.

