IBA SA : IBA signs global construction collaboration with VINCI Construction

IBA signs global construction collaboration with VINCI Construction

New collaboration to provide dedicated proton therapy center design and construction support for customers

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, 10 October 2017 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, and VINCI Construction, a global player in building construction, today announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), effective immediately, to collaborate in offering dedicated design and construction support to selected proton therapy customers.

Under the terms of the collaboration, IBA will retain lead of the design of the proton/carbon therapy equipment and VINCI Construction will lead in the design of the building and related technical elements. In addition, VINCI Construction will support IBA in the construction process, ensuring projects are delivered in line with all IBA quality standards, project specifications and timelines. In due course, IBA and VINCI Construction plan to develop an optimized joint offer to customers. The financial terms of the collaboration are not disclosed.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “We are pleased to be collaborating with VINCI Construction and are confident that the combining of our respective expertise will enhance the whole project management process for our customers. The specialist team’s understanding of proton therapy project construction requirements, combined with its global reach, makes it a strong addition to IBA’s leading proton therapy offering.”

Jérôme Stubler, Chairman of VINCI Construction, commented: “Following on from our current collaboration on the Archade proton therapy project in Caen, this partnership now enables joint developments on an international scale and strengthens the co-operation between our teams in order to combine complementary expertise, bringing innovative solutions to the leading medical players in the treatment of cancer.”

***ENDS***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About VINCI Construction

VINCI Construction, a global player and European leader, is active on five continents, with more than 68,000 employees and almost 800 companies generating 2016 revenue of €13.7 billion. Structured according to an integrated model, the company has the capacity to intervene over the entire life cycle of a structure (finance, design, construction, maintenance) in eight sectors: buildings, functional structures, transport infrastructure, hydraulic infrastructure, energy, the environment, oil & gas, and mines.

www.vinci-construction.com

For further information, please contact:

For media and investor enquiries:

VINCI Construction

Attachments:

