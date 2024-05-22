Leading Digital Banking platform to leverage io.finnet’s Digital Asset Custody Solution io.vault

Miami, Florida, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading digital banking platform Ibanera today announced its partnership with io.finnet , the pioneering digital asset solutions provider. The latest partnership will see Ibanera leverage io.finnet’s latest digital asset custody solution, io.vault, empowering the fintech leader to hold and transact digital assets with scalability and security.

The new self-custody solution will equip Ibanera with full ownership and control of its assets, providing security through distributed weighted signing authority. This is further augmented by configurable signing requirements with which io.vault is adapted to Ibanera’s delivery of a convenient, seamless and user-friendly experience for businesses.

Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera, underscored the exponential growth this partnership brings. “We are always working to bring forth the latest innovations, which provide our customers a seamless payment experience. Ibanera’s partnership with io.vault brings precisely the scalability that enables such experience.”

As the fintech leader develops its PORTL API and other key solutions, the integration of io.vault into its ecosystem is a seed of innovation that enables customizable scalability that grows in tandem with Ibanera’s innovation.

“Through our partnership with Ibanera, we’ve taken yet another step towards building a decentralized financial network in the growing digital asset management space. This future is only made possible with innovative partners who share the same vision and we’re thrilled to see io.vault playing an integral role in this journey.” enthused Gregory Pepin, CEO of io.finnet.

Ibanera’s all-in-one innovative financial service platform delivers to businesses a convenient, seamless, and user-friendly experience, ranging from NFT Tokenization-as-a-Service to crypto purchases and next-generation banking solutions.