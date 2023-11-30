New solution will simplify collaboration on Microsoft 365 and enhance firmwide knowledge management

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that IBB Law LLP has selected Intapp Documents to transform Microsoft SharePoint into a purpose-built document management system.

IBB Law, a leading West London and Thames Valley law firm, will use Intapp Documents to move document management to the cloud and manage matter-related content across all firm data sources. The firm will also gain greater structure and control around collaboration, versioning, enhanced search, and document co-authoring. With Intapp Documents, IBB Law professionals will have a comprehensive, industry-tailored view of client and matter data within the Microsoft apps they use every day.

“Our legacy document management system was one of our last on-premises applications, and when exploring our options to move it into the cloud, we were keen to take the time to look at the bigger picture and consider all options,” said Sam Luxford-Watts, IBB’s Director of IT. “We needed a DMS that fit nicely with our Microsoft strategy — one that would allow our documents to be managed natively using our existing Microsoft security policies in Microsoft Purview and allow us to leverage some of the new Microsoft cognitive services like OpenAI and eventually Microsoft 365 Copilot. We chose Intapp Documents because it is the only solution that fully aligns with this vision and our entire Microsoft strategy.”

“We are thrilled that IBB Law is adopting Intapp Documents to enhance knowledge management across the firm,” said Pat Archbold, General Manager, Collaboration and Content Solutions at Intapp. “Our collaboration solutions and alignment with Microsoft are helping law firms work smarter and manage an ever-increasing amount of matter-specific data.”

IBB Law will work with Transform Data — an Intapp partner that resells and implements enterprise content, collaboration, and automation technology — to deploy Intapp Documents along with its own Workhub client. Transform Data’s specialists will strengthen the firm’s investment in Microsoft 365 by ensuring the optimal flow of data firmwide to facilitate effective document, email, and case management functionality.

For more information on Intapp Documents, please visit Intapp.com/documents.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,350 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Transform Data

Transform Data is trusted by law firms worldwide for providing their matter lifecycle management in a fully integrated Microsoft 365 environment. We allow users to store documents and e-mails centrally in a secured SharePoint client/matter environment, while providing all the key features firms expect from a modern DMS. Partnering with Intapp, we also provide a powerful Microsoft Outlook email management client, advanced searching of a firm’s whole Microsoft 365 environment, and a legal-focused Microsoft Teams client that supports any device. In addition, clients benefit from our proven methodology and toolkit for legacy system document migrations to Microsoft SharePoint. This can include an ongoing content crawling and OCR process for better searching. Transform Data understands law firms and provides all they need to migrate to and leverage Microsoft 365. For more details go to www.transformdata.eu or email info@transformdata.eu.

About IBB Law

IBB Law is an award-winning, broad-service, regional law firm with national reach. With offices in the Thames Valley, West London, and the Home Counties, we are perfectly placed to support businesses and individuals both regionally and across the UK. Our vision is to make the law work for our clients by listening to them and understanding their needs so that we can deliver bolder, brighter, better solutions.

Contact

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director, Intapp

press@intapp.com

678-909-0703