IBC Announces Expansion of Beverage Innovation and Product Development Facilities in Atlanta

InterContinental Beverage Capital announced that Bevnology will expand its capability to include CBD and other specialty oil-soluble ingredients production

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterContinental Beverage Capital, Inc. (“IBC”) announced today that its Innovation and product development arm, Bevnology, https://www.bevnology.com/, will expand its Georgia facilities in-house capability to include CBD and other specialty oil-soluble ingredients production. This expansion was approved at IBC’s annual partnership meeting in January at Deerfield Beach, FL. IBC, https://www.inbevcapital.com/, was founded in 2013. It is a New York based global advisory and capital strategy firm with deep experience in all industry segments and disciplines in the beverage, CPG, and cannabis/CBD infused beverage sectors.

BevNology’s Innovative Techniques

IBC Partner and Bevnology President, Louis Heinsz shared that Bevnology is poised for a breakout year in 2022. “We are expanding our world-class product development/design services to include the capability to support clients’ need to ease their introduction to contract packers through the supply of IP-protected “kits” of ingredients disguised to protect their key features and suppliers. We also will be processing hemp oil and hemp oil fractions to render this key material suitable for use in foods and beverages. Bevnology intends to leverage these techniques to render other oil-soluble phytochemicals/adaptogens suitable for addition to beverages.”

High Tech Facilities

Founded by former Coca-Cola scientist and executive, Heinsz and IBC partner Gonzalo de Aristegui, Bevnology operates a state-of-the-art laboratory and production facility in Fayette County, Georgia which provides cutting-edge beverage research and innovation to its IBC clients. Doug Christoph, lead marketing partner at IBC offered, “The functional beverage market alone, is expected to reach $173.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%. And IBC expects that infused products will contribute disproportionately to this growth.”

Heinsz added, “Beginning in the second quarter of 2022, IBC will begin to offer its clients these technologies and ingredients and kits for use in food and beverage products, both in powder and liquid nanoemulsion formats. This eliminates the typical risk for quality, IP and procurement uncertainty and will place our clients at the fore and allow us to help safely accelerate formulae introduction to contract packers.”

After a long-standing cooperative relationship, IBC and BevNology officially joined forces through a merger in 2018. BevNology is IBC’s development, research and innovation arm and focuses on providing top-notch development, formulation, small batch production and pilot program support to cutting-edge beverage products for both new and existing brands.