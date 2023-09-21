Leading IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease) Treatment Market players include Bausch Health Companies Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMS), UCB, Inc., Biogen, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and CELLTRION Inc.,.

New York, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease) treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~8% over the forecast period. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 36 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of ~USD 20 billion in the year 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing cases of incontinence, bowel diseases, diarrhea, and fecal & urine incontinence across the globe. It was noted that diarrhea is listed as the second most typical cause of death in children under the age of five by the World Health Organization. Each year, diarrhea kills about 525,000 children under the age of five. Around 1.7 billion children worldwide experience diarrheal illness each year. In addition to this, IBD is becoming a chronic disease, as the tissues in the digestive tract have experienced persistent (chronic) inflammation.

IBD can have various forms, including inflammatory colitis, where the lining of the large intestine (colon) and rectum are affected by this disorder, which causes inflammation, fecal incontinence, and sores (ulcers). Hence, the increasing incidences of inflammation and fecal incontinence among people and the increasing spending on treating these disorders are estimated to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Growing Prevalence of Crohn’s Disease and Rare Disease to Boost Market Growth

Inflammatory bowel disease includes Crohn’s disease (IBD). It results in the tissues in the digestive tract swelling (inflammation), which can cause abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, exhaustion, weight loss, and malnutrition. Therefore, the rise in Crohn’s disease cases is predicted to fuel market expansion during the forecast period. Crohn’s disease is a common illness that affects up to 780,000 people in the United States. A quarter of cases are discovered by the age of 20, and the disease is most common in adults between the ages of 15 and 35. Further, the rising usage of steroids and immunosuppressant drugs to delay the progression of illness and the adoption of surgical procedures in case the disease cannot be cured by medication Additionally, patients with Crohn’s disease need to have regular screening for colorectal cancer owing to their higher risk. Hence, the rising healthcare spending on treating this disorder is predicted to boost market growth. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of rare diseases caused by IBD, as well as rising treatment costs, are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. It was found that the cost of preventing, diagnosing, treating, and raising awareness of rare diseases in the USA was estimated to be roughly USD 997 billion, of which USD 449 billion was spent on direct medical costs and USD 437 billion was spent on indirect medical costs.

Global IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease) Treatment Market: Regional Overview

The global IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease) treatment market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Prevalence of Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease) treatment market in the North American region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The market’s expansion can be attributed to the established healthcare systems, the high prevalence of lifestyle-related concerns, and the rising incidence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease in the U.S. and Canada. IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease) Treatment Market, which comprises Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, has been discovered in an estimated 3.1 million people (1.3%) in the US, according to a study. Further, the growing inclination of the people towards ready-to-eat meals and packaged foods, as well as rising consumption of fast food and alcohol in the region, is predicted to result in more cases of ulcerative disease and various other digestive tract-related diseases. It was found that approximately 1.1 million Americans suffer from ulcerative colitis (UC). The prevalence rate is 34–100 instances per 100,000 people, with an annual incidence of 10.5–12 cases per 100,000 people. In addition, over 30 million Americans are affected by one of the over 7,000 rare diseases. Hence, the increasing investment by key market players in developing treatment and drugs for the prevention and cure of rare diseases in the region is estimated to boost the market growth over the ensuing years.

Growing Geriatric Population to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease) treatment market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2033. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing access to medical facilities, a rising understanding of healthcare among the people, as well as a sizable elderly population in the area. It was found that, by 2050, one in four people in the Asia Pacific region would be older than 60, according to UNFPA, and the population of seniors (those over 60) in the region will double between 2010 and 2050, increasing to over 1.3 billion. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of IBD and other digestive disorders among the elderly population in the major countries of the region, including China, Japan, Korea, and India, is predicted to accelerate the market growth over the forecast period. Since the last decade, it has been noted that the prevalence of IBD is very high in India, affecting more than 1.5 million people, and is highest among the area’s elderly population. In addition to this, the overall population admitted in the hospital owing to chronic IBD among them the over 35% of the people were aged 65 and above.

Global IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease) Treatment, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the increasing patient pool in the hospitals and rising awareness among people regarding having on-time diagnosis and treatment in IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease) Treatment Market. Further, the growing healthcare expenditure and the increasing investment by various key players in the development of the healthcare infrastructure is predicted to fuel the segment growth. It was noted that global health spending has doubled over the past 20 years, hitting USD 8.5 trillion in 2019 and 9.8% of GDP (up from 8.5% in 2000), according to the health expenditure report. Furthermore, the growing number of hospitals and pharmacies across the globe is predicted to contribute significantly toward segment’s growth. It was observed that hospital numbers significantly grew in 2019, there were over 3000 hospitals in Germany, 1300 hospitals in Australia, and close to 11,000 hospitals in Colombia. Moreover, the increasing cases of accidents and spinal cord injuries which often lead to partial or full time disability and which in turn result in fecal and urine incontinence owing to lack of exercise and movement is predicted to increase hospital admission. Hence, all this factors are anticipated to propel the segment’s growth during the projected time period.

Global IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease) Treatment, Segmentation by Drug Class

TNF Inhibitors

Aminosalicylates

Integrin Antagonists

Corticosteroid

Others

The amin0salicylates segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the increasing usage of amin0salicylates for the treatment of the IBD and other gastrointestinal diseases. Further, in the case of mild to moderate disease, anti-inflammatory medications are frequently used as the first line of treatment for ulcerative colitis. Mesalamine, balsalazide (Colazal), and olsalazine are common members of amin0salicylates medication class. These medications block the immune response that sends chemicals into the body that cause inflammation in a number of different ways. Moreover, the increasing availability of over the counter drugs including min0salicylates and rising purchase of over the counter drugs by majority of the population suffering with the fecal incontinence or IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease) Treatment Market across the world is predicted to boost the segment growth over the forecast period. It was noted that more than 11% of people worldwide suffer from IBS. The majority of people who encounter IBS symptoms among this less than 30% of them consult a doctor about them and other percentage of the population rely on anti-inflammatory the over counter drugs.

Global IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease) Treatment, Segmentation by Disease Indication

Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn’s Disease

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease) Treatment market that are profiled by Research Nester are Bausch Health Companies Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMS), UCB, Inc., Biogen, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CELLTRION Inc., and other key market players. Recent Development in the Global IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease) Treatment Market

A late-stage investigational S1P modulator for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease is being developed and marketed by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma under an exclusive licence agreement between Bausch Health Companies Inc.- Salix and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma.

Zeposia (ozanimod) has been given marketing authorisation by the European Commission for the treatment of people with moderately to highly active ulcerative colitis, according to a statement from Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMS).

