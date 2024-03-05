Iberostar Coral Level Selection Bavaro Iberostar Coral Level Selection Bavaro

Palma de Mallorca, Spain – March 5, 2024, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palma de Mallorca, Spain – March 5, 2024 – U.S. News & World Report announced its 2024 Best Hotels Rankings, recognizing 59 Iberostar hotels. The Iberostar properties received recognition across a multitude of categories, including Best Hotels in the Caribbean, Best Hotels in Mexico and Best Hotels in Europe; notable among these were Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Bávaro (Dominican Republic), Iberostar Grand Paraíso (México), and Iberostar Grand El Mirador (Spain).

The U.S. News & World Report Best Hotels rankings is an annual recognition program that evaluates thousands of hotels around the world based on various criteria including industry awards, expert opinions, and user ratings. The rankings, which cover a range of categories such as luxury hotels, boutique hotels, best hotels by region, and best hotels for families, among others, aim to provide travelers with reliable information to help them make informed decisions when choosing accommodations for their trips.

“We are honored to have 59 Iberostar resorts recognized in the U.S. News & World Report 2024 Best Hotels Rankings,” said Rodrigo Moscardo, Chief Product Officer, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts. “This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences across diverse destinations. We extend our gratitude to our dedicated team members and loyal guests who continue to inspire us to elevate the standards of excellence in the hospitality industry,” completes Moscardo.

Iberostar has also recently been recognized by USA Today 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards for its Tierra Del Sol Golf Course in Aruba as one of the Best Caribbean Golf Courses.

For more information about Iberostar Group visit www.grupoiberostar.com and for additional details about the 2024 News & World Report Best Hotels rankings, please visit Best Hotels | U.S. News Travel (usnews.com) .

About Iberostar Group

Iberostar Group is a 100% family-owned Spanish multinational with more than 65 years of history in tourism and business origins dating back to 1877. Its core business is Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, whose portfolio exceeds 100 4 and 5-star hotels in 16 countries. The Group has become an international benchmark by promoting a responsible tourism business model that focuses on caring for people and the environment. Its pioneering Wave of Change movement reflects the company’s specific commitment to the environment and the oceans, and the effort to share it with society as a whole.

With sustainability as the driving force and lever of the business, Grupo Iberostar places the circular economy at the center of its strategy and is working on its own 2030 Agenda to be waste-free by 2025, carbon neutral by 2030, 100% responsible in its seafood supply chain by 2025, and improve the health of the ecosystems surrounding its hotels, among other objectives.

The Group is made up of a global team of more than 30,000 people of 95 nationalities. Thanks to this talent, the company is a leader in quality and drives differentiation in customer experience through constant product innovation and digital commitment.

Discover us at iberostar.com

