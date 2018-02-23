IBI Group Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for March 8, 2018

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IBI Group Inc. (“IBI Group” or the “Company”) (TSX:IBG) will announce its fourth quarter financial results for the three months and year ended December 31st, 2017 on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Following the release, the Company will host a conference call on Friday March 9, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EST. Scott Stewart, Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Taylor, Chief Financial Officer will present the Company’s operating and financial results followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Friday March 9, 2018 Time: 8:30 a.m. EST Dial In: North America: 1-800-919-0370 United States: 1-312-281-2942 Replay: North America: 1-800-558-5253 Replay Passcode: 21881905

The conference call replay will be available until March 23, 2018. A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company’s website.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a globally integrated architecture, planning, engineering, and technology firm with over 2,500 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities must be designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch.

SOURCE: IBI Group Inc.

For further information:

Stephen Taylor, CFO

IBI Group Inc.

55 St. Clair Avenue West

Toronto, ON M4V 2Y7

Tel: 416-596-1930

Media:

Riyaz Lalani, Bayfield Strategy, Inc.

Tel: 416-907-9365

[email protected]