Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / iBio Supporting AzarGen Biotechnologies’ Development of a Rituximab Biosimilar

iBio Supporting AzarGen Biotechnologies’ Development of a Rituximab Biosimilar

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iBio, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a second Statement of Work under its Master Joint Development Agreement (the “MJDA”) with AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty.) Ltd. (“AzarGen”).  Signed in 2018, the MJDA contemplates initial contract development and manufacturing of AzarGen’s biosimilars at iBio’s Bryan, Texas facility. Ultimately, iBio plans to transfer its proprietary FastPharming Manufacturing System™ to AzarGen in South Africa for production of critical biological medicines for the African continent.

“We are proud to be supporting AzarGen in the development of their lead biosimilar product,” commented Thomas F. Isett, iBio’s Co-Chairman and CEO. “Rituximab is an important treatment for certain autoimmune diseases and cancers. By using our FastPharming System™ to produce rituximab in plants, we are confident that AzarGen will not only benefit from the speed, quality and safety advantages of the platform, but also enjoy iBio’s continued support for their efforts to transfer the technology to make newer biologics more readily available at lower costs to people living in Africa.”

In September 2019, AzarGen contracted with iBio to manufacture research quantities of rituximab for bioanalytical testing. Having successfully completed the initial work, iBio will now manufacture and characterize additional supplies to enable pre-clinical studies comparing plant-made rituximab to the original molecule made using genetically engineered mammalian cells.  

“We are pleased with the progress iBio has made toward helping us advance our rituximab biosimilar toward preclinical studies,” said Dr. Mauritz Venter, CEO of AzarGen. “We are looking forward to the results of the analyses in hopes of developing a more affordable alternative for the African market.”

About AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd   

AzarGen is a biotechnology company focused on developing human therapeutic proteins using advanced genetic engineering and synthetic biology techniques in plants. The company’s lead therapeutic candidates are: a biosimilar version of an anti-cancer monoclonal antibody and a recombinant human surfactant protein targeted for various respiratory disease conditions. AzarGen has developed proprietary synthetic DNA promoters for various expression platform applications in plant-made pharmaceuticals, synthetic biology and GM-crop improvement. The AzarGen management team is supported by an experienced advisory board for strategic guidance and intellectual property management. Based in Stellenbosch, South Africa, AzarGen is supported by South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). Further information is available at www.azargen.com.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System™ combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and glycan engineering technologies to rapidly deliver gram quantities of high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services via its 130,000 square foot facility in Bryan, Texas. Originally built in 2010 with funding from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), iBio’s FastPharming Facility was part of the “Blue Angel” initiative to establish factories capable of rapid delivery of medical countermeasures in response to a disease pandemic. iBio’s FastGlycaneering Development Service™ includes an array of new glycosylation technologies for engineering high-performance recombinant proteins. Additionally, iBio is developing proprietary products which include IBIO-100 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases and IBIO-200, a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
STATEMENTS INCLUDED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE RELATED TO IBIO, INC. MAY CONSTITUTE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995. SUCH STATEMENTS INVOLVE A NUMBER OF RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES SUCH AS COMPETITIVE FACTORS, TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT, MARKET DEMAND, AND THE COMPANY’S ABILITY TO OBTAIN NEW CONTRACTS AND ACCURATELY ESTIMATE NET REVENUES DUE TO VARIABILITY IN SIZE, SCOPE, AND DURATION OF PROJECTS. FURTHER INFORMATION ON POTENTIAL RISK FACTORS THAT COULD AFFECT THE COMPANY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS CAN BE FOUND IN THE COMPANY’S REPORTS FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(646) 274-3580
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.