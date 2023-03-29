Partnership Provides Direct Link to Cologix Customers in Ashburn, Columbus, Montréal and Toronto

DENVER, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cologix , North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced that IBM Cloud Direct Link is now available on Cologix Access Marketplace , the company’s Software-Defined Interconnection (SDI) cloud and network exchange.

The Cologix and IBM collaboration brings IBM Cloud Direct Link access to Cologix customers in Ashburn, Columbus (via Chicago), Montréal and Toronto through Cologix Access Marketplace, one of the most open, flexible and automated interconnection exchanges in the market today. The easy-to-use IBM Cloud Direct Link service enables customers to connect their on-premise environments to IBM Cloud resources through Cologix’s self-service online portal.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with IBM Cloud to bring Cologix customers IBM Cloud Direct Link enhanced connectivity and flexibility along with providing multicloud choice for enterprises and network providers,” said Cologix’s Chief Revenue Officer Chris Heinrich.

IBM’s collaboration with Cologix is a win for customers looking for rapid data access and enhanced connectivity at the digital edge. “Cologix customers now can choose the agility and advanced connectivity provided by IBM cloud services,” said Nick Woodyard, Product Manager – IBM Cloud Direct Link. “IBM Cloud Direct Link is particularly well-suited for customers with IBM virtual private cloud (VPC) deployments as well as those with hybrid or cross-provider workloads, large or frequent data transfers and private or regulated workloads.”

IBM Cloud Direct Link provides several key benefits to enterprise customers, including:

Support for multiple VPCs, with or without classic access from a single Direct Link within the same account

Improved BYOIP (Bring Your Own IP) address options with VPC to create native connectivity between an on-premises environment and IBM Cloud

Support for connections to multiple IBM Cloud accounts via VPC from a single Direct Link

Metered billing, which provides flexibility and lowers the barrier of entry to IBM Cloud

“We continually strive to give our customers strategic advantages as they scale their cloud infrastructures at the digital edge,” said Neal Elinski, General Manager of Software Engineering for Cologix. “Bringing IBM Cloud’s regional resources to Cologix is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to give our customers the very best connectivity options to meet their business needs.”

Customers can easily connect to IBM Cloud services using Cologix Access Marketplace, which enables users to select their interconnectivity partners with the speed, simplicity and flexibility required to support ongoing digital transformation.

Cologix Access Marketplace is a digital Meet-Me-Room that prominently lists every interconnection provider by connection type and geographic availability and gives customers complete control of their interconnection ecosystem. Customers also benefit from on-demand connections to major cloud providers and now IBM Cloud Direct Link. Cologix Access Marketplace is growing rapidly to showcase the company’s portfolio of interconnection partners, including more than 700 networks, 350 cloud providers and 30 North American onramps that make up Cologix’s robust ecosystem.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers’ digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email . Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

