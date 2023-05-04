LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, is pleased to announce further expansion of its focus of the technology sector with the introduction of AINewsWire. As part of growing a portfolio of brands that cover multiple industries and sectors, IBN disseminates breaking news, valuable insights and information about the people, events and companies that are shaping the tech sector and moving markets.

The markets and the world are abuzz from the recent rollout of artificial intelligence applications like ChatGPT, but this is only the beginning of what’s coming for the AI sector. IBN’s team believes recent developments in the space are only a small indication of the tremendous impact AI will have on every aspect of modern life.

IBN recognizes that AI is an exceptionally important sector to follow and will provide extensive coverage of developments in the AI sector for our millions of followers. IBN’s long commitment to tech can be found in the launch of several earlier tech-focused brands such as TechMediaWire, Web3MediaWire and CryptoCurrencyWire. AINewsWire is a timely addition to IBN’s Dynamic Brand Portfolio.

As part of its steadfast commitment to the tech sector, IBN already has active strategies in place to cross market AINewsWire, TechMediaWire, Web3MediaWire and CryptoCurrencyWire to reach and engage the largest audience possible within the online investment space that has an interest in tech. AI NewsWire is a natural fit and is likely destined to become one of IBN’s favorite brands in the future.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com