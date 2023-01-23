LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with professionals operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Greg Palmer, VP of Strategy and Host of Finovate, a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology.

Throughout the interview, Palmer discussed the impact of the pandemic on the fintech space and how it continues to drive innovation.

“It’s no secret that 2020 really upended a lot of aspects of our way of life; the way that we engage with our finances is certainly up there,” Palmer said. “If you look back at 2017-2019, what we saw was a lot of VC money getting thrown at companies that they thought were going to be the winners in the space. What that meant was more money going after fewer companies… Since 2020, there’s been a reset point… We’re seeing more early-stage companies and a greater appetite on the part of venture capitalists to engage with those early-stage companies… What that’ll ultimately mean is that, over the next five or six years, we’re going to see a really congested field of new companies start to whittle down into the next generation of bigtime fintech companies. I’m really excited to see what happens.

“A lot of [the innovation] comes down to financial institutions recognizing that you’ve got to go out and meet customers where they are. This was true in a very literal sense [during the pandemic lockdowns] when people couldn’t come into a bank branch and were forced to engage with tablets, mobile and laptops. Now, it’s becoming true more in a metaphorical sense. There’s a really strong desire on the part of financial services brands to go out and connect with people on something that matters to them instead of just saying ‘This is a service, does anybody want it?’ … Now we’re seeing more companies saying, ‘What are you struggling with and how can we help you as an individual?’.

“This is happening for a variety of reasons. The first is that we have more data than we’ve ever had before. That data tells us more about who our customers actually are… It allows us to provide a really personalized level of service, which is something that wouldn’t have been possible even a couple of years ago… We also have a lot of artificial intelligence tools, which can help create a personalized experience for customers. Then, there’s the threat that if you don’t take care of your customers, understand them as people and offer them what they need, they’re going to get that from somebody else… This turn toward personalization really has some teeth to it now… That’s what’s really exciting about this moment that we’re in right now.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and Greg Palmer, VP of Strategy and Host of Finovate, to learn more about the health of the fintech industry as a whole and the opportunities and innovations currently driving the space.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

